Sonia being subjected to media trial through selective leaks: Ashwani Kumar

‘It is very unfortunate that attempts are being made to tarnish her reputation,’ said Cong leader Ashwani Kumar.

Kumar's remarks came a day after Special Public Prosecutor DP Singh told Delhi court that the alleged AgustaWestland middleman, Christian Michel named a ‘Mrs Gandhi’ during interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate. (Photo: G.N. Jha)

New Delhi: Congress leader Ashwani Kumar on Sunday claimed that United Progressive Alliance's (UPA) chairpersons Sonia Gandhi is being subjected to media trial through selective leaks.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "It is very unfortunate that attempts are being made to tarnish her reputation. Sonia Gandhi has given great leadership to Congress party and to this country over the last several years. It is very unfortunate that she is being subjected to media trial through selective leaks."

Lambasting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly trying to silence the opposition voice, he further added, "I can say without any hesitation that BJP and Prime Minister Modi's repressive politics cannot silence the voice of opposition. The main aim of these selective leaks is to encourage media trials of the opposition leaders."

Kumar's remarks came a day after Special Public Prosecutor DP Singh told a Delhi court that the alleged AgustaWestland middleman, Christian Michel named a "Mrs Gandhi", apparently referring to UPA chairman Sonia Gandhi, during the interrogation by the ED.

"He has also spoken about 'the son of the Italian lady' and how he is going to become the 'next prime minister of the country'," Singh had told the court on Saturday.