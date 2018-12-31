The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Dec 31, 2018 | Last Update : 06:53 PM IST

India, Politics

‘Regional parties have no national perspective’: Khuntia

PTI
Published : Dec 31, 2018, 4:30 pm IST
Updated : Dec 31, 2018, 4:30 pm IST

RC Khuntia added that local parties uniting in national interest has no relevance in national politics.

‘All regional parties are formed only to protect regional interests; basically all regional parties are created without having a national perspective, or national strategy,’ AICC in-charge of the party affairs in Telangana, R C Khuntia said. (Photo: Twitter | @rckhuntiainc)
 ‘All regional parties are formed only to protect regional interests; basically all regional parties are created without having a national perspective, or national strategy,’ AICC in-charge of the party affairs in Telangana, R C Khuntia said. (Photo: Twitter | @rckhuntiainc)

Hyderabad: A senior Congress leader on Monday took aim at regional parties, claiming they lacked national perspective and arouse local feelings to capture power.

"All regional parties are formed only to protect regional interests; basically all regional parties are created without having a national perspective, or national strategy," the AICC in-charge of the party affairs in Telangana, R C Khuntia said.

He made the comment when asked for his views on the efforts of Telangana Chief Minister and TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao to forge a non-Congress, non-BJP federal front of regional parties. "They (regional parties) have regional strategy...strategy is to capture power, fight the election and create more regional feelings so that it (electoral verdict) will go in their favour," Khuntia told PTI.

"So, after being elected (in Telangana)... (TRS) telling that in national interest, we (regional parties) are uniting...it has no relevance, and I think KCR (K Chandrasekhar Rao) will not succeed," he said.

Alleging that KCR was "not anti-BJP" and was "working as the 'B' team of (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi", Khuntia noted that the TRS chief had supported the NDA on "every issue", including demonetisation, GST and presidential and vice-presidential elections.

"There is no justification for the federal front. What they (TRS) are telling 'national interest' (to forge such a front) is wrong," he said.

In the December 7 polls to the 119-member Telangana Assembly, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) returned to power with 88 seats, pushing the Congress to a distant second position with 19.

The Congress had formed 'Prajakutami' (People's front) along with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) to take on the TRS, but the grouping came a cropper at the hustings.

The TDP led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu bagged just two seats, while both the TJS and CPI drew a blank.

Asked if the Prajakutami would continue for the Lok Sabha elections, Khuntia said, "It is (the alliance) continuing. We have not taken any decision to dissolve it".

"Now with the TDP and CPI, we have an alliance at the national level. So virtually at the national level, they are already in the joint action programme of the Congress," he said.

CPI General Secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy said the issue of whether to continue with the alliance or not for the Lok Sabha elections was yet to be discussed among the partners. "Right now, the front continues. For the Lok Sabha elections, it may continue," he said.

Tags: trs, k chandrasekhar rao, rc khuntia, bjp, pm modi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

15 gadgets that can make you a super human?

2

No! OnePlus 6T McLaren is not the only one with 10GB RAM. Here are 4 more

3

Apple’s iPhone XS Max allegedly catches fire in man’s pocket

4

He sold his kidney for an iPhone 4, now is bed-ridden for life

5

NASA spaceship closes in on distant world

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham