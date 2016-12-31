SP supremo Mulayam Singh revokes Akhilesh Yadav, Ram Gopal's expulsion

'All issues have ended now and will together fight the election,' Shivpal Yadav said.

Lucknow: A day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Samajwadi Party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav were suspended from the party for six years over disciplinary grounds, the duo's expulsion was revoked on Saturday.

"With Netaji's order, the expulsion of Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav has been made null with immediate effect," Uttar Pradesh state chief Shivpal Yadav told ANI.

"We all will unitedly fight against communal forces and once again form the government in Uttar Pradesh...we have got this order," he added.

"We will discuss and decide about the candidates. All issues have ended now and will together fight the election. Ram Gopal Yadav cancelled his national executive programme and Mulayam Singh and Akhilesh Yadav will sit together to make a list of candidates."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said he respects Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav whose hard work can't be overlooked.

He was speaking at a meeting with party MLAs at his residence after being suspended from the party for six years.

Hundreds of Akhilesh Yadav's supporters clashed with party supremo Mulayam Yadav's supporters outside the party office here.

"We are performing a 'havan', with the hope that Netaji and Shivpal ji will get some wisdom," said an Akhilesh's supporter.

Earlier in the day, Mulayam called a meeting of all 393 candidates announced by him to contest next assembly election.

Akhilesh, too, convened a meeting of MLAs as a showdown against his father to establish that the majority of Samajwadi Party MLAs are with him.

But Akhilesh left his meeting midway to meet his father Mulayam Singh with party leaders Azam Khan and Abu Azmi.

Mulayam yesterday expelled Akhilesh and Ram Gopal Yadav from the party for six years over indiscipline.

This move comes after Akhilesh had released a list of 235 candidates out of the total 403 seats for upcoming state assembly elections on Thursday, rejecting the list announced by Mulayam Singh Yadav on Wednesday.

Akhilesh's name did not figure in the first list. Mulayam said his son being the Chief Minister, can contest from any assembly seat he wishes to.