Saturday, Dec 31, 2016 | Last Update : 03:22 AM IST

India, Politics

End all cash curbs: Chidambaram before PM’s address

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Dec 31, 2016, 12:38 am IST
Updated : Dec 31, 2016, 1:46 am IST

Don’t mistake patient people for happy people, says Chidambaram

Former Home Minister P Chidambaram. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Former Home Minister P Chidambaram. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Former finance minister P. Chidambaram on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should now make a categorical announcement of an end to all restrictions on cash withdrawals.

“When the PM addresses the nation tomorrow or on any other day, the people expect that he will make a categorical announcement that all restrictions on money have been ended,” he told reporters at AICC headquarters.

On Centre’s claim that people are happy and there have been no incidents of rioting, he said, “people are patient. But please don’t mistake patient people for happy people.”

Congress also fielded its vice-president Rahul Gandhi, who reiterated his five questions to PM that he had raised earlier on the party’s foundation day.

Continuing his attack on Mr Modi, Mr Chidambaram said that since the PM had recently said at a rally that “through the note ban, we destroyed the world of terrorism, drug mafia, human trafficking and underworld,” he said that it was therefore, fair to expect that these objectives would be achieved by Friday-end. “It is fair to expect that beginning Monday, all restrictions will be removed and people will be able to withdraw the money, that there will be no queues and that all ATMs will be open round the clock,” he said.

Mr Chidambaram said that the “only person” who can assure the people on these matters is the PM because his government has “dubbed all of us in the Opposition as supporters of black money hoarders and tax evaders.”

Seeking to debunk government’s claims on the benefits of demonetisation, he said “Events of the last 50 days have proved us correct. Hoards of black money in new Rs 2,000 notes have been found.”

He further said that bribes have been given and taken in new Rs 2,000 notes and there is “no guarantee” that black money will not be demanded or generated in future or that bribes will not be given or taken in future in the new currency.

Dubbing the way the demonetisation was announced and implemented as a “single biggest case of total mismanagement”, he regretted the most momentous decision has been taken “without consulting key officials.”

Making a strong pitch for compensating people for the hardships they faced, he lamented that the government has “not uttered a word” about compensating the people for the economic losses heaped upon them by demonetisation.

He also demanded that the Agenda note and the minutes of the meeting of the Board of Directors of RBI held on November 8, 2016, along with the Note for Cabinet on demonetisation placed before the Cabinet on November 8, 2016, should be made public.

Tags: p. chidambaram, narendra modi, rahul gandhi, demonetisation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Woman becomes first Indian to drive to coldest place

2

Telling fortunes by reading butts is a thing

3

New penis implant can cause erection from heat

4

World's highest bridge opens in China

5

'We should never be inspired from Indians': Mahira says in viral video

more

Editors' Picks

Test skipper Virat Kohli was seen boarding a flight to Dehradun with Anushka Sharma, earlier this week. (Photo: PTI)

Virat Kohli, Anushka to get engaged on New Year's Day?

Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan was targeted for ‘not wearing hijab’. (Photo: Mohammed Shami / Facebook)

Shami's father not pleased as cricketer's wife trolled

Irfan Pathan recently became father of a baby boy after his wife Safa Baig delivered couple’s first child. (Photo: AFP)

Fan tells Irfan Pathan not to name his son Dawood or Yakub

The woman was lynched to death by an irate mob after she failed detonating her vest. (Photo: Facebook/Idris Ali Father)

Nigeria: Mob lynches suicide bomber after she fails to detonate bomb

Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Photo: PTI/File)

Major humiliation for BJP: UP mayor refers to Vajpayee as 'deceased' leader

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Varun Dhawan, Dia Mirza, Sooraj Pancholi, Sanjay Dutt were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars step out in their stylish best

Bollywood stars like Arjun Rampal, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor and others were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs get spotted as they step out

Bollywood celebrities had a gala time traveling like true stars, bringing in Christmas eve.(Photo :Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Salman, Bipasha, Raveena bring in Christmas eve Bollywood style

The Censor Board was too generous with numeorus films as far as suggesting cuts were concerned.

Yearender 2016: Was the Censor Board overactive this year?

Numerous celebrities were seen at a Christmas bash thrown by Farah Ali Khan. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come down for Farah Ali Khan's Christmas bash

Numerous Bollywood stars were present at the launch of Esha Amin's new label on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town ladies come out in their fashionable best

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham