Saturday, Dec 31, 2016 | Last Update : 12:26 PM IST

India, Politics

Day after expulsion, Akhilesh Yadav holds meeting; majority of MLAs present

PTI
Published : Dec 31, 2016, 12:10 pm IST
Updated : Dec 31, 2016, 12:10 pm IST

Insiders maintained that a majority of the 229 Samajwadi Party MLAs were present.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Setting the stage for a show of strength, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, who was expelled from Samajwadi Party by his father and SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav, today held a meeting at his residence where a majority of the 229 party MLAs were present.

Though the exact number of those present at the meeting was not immediately known, insiders maintained that a majority of the 229 SP MLAs were present. Besides, some SP MLCs and senior party functionaries loyal to Akhilesh attended the meeting.

Akhilesh is expected to meet his supporters and party workers later in the day to prove his strength.

The chief minister's 5-Kalidas Marg residence appeared to be the hub of high drama with youth supporters of Akhilesh assembling in large numbers to vent their fury over his expulsion and that of his uncle Ramgopal Yadav.

Political activities hotted up right from the morning with a series of meetings planned during the day, when Mulayam will meet party candidates announced by him and state SP chief Shivpal Yadav, the warring uncle of Akhilesh.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh today termed the crisis in the party as "unfortunate" and asked party members to support Mulayam in the family feud.

"I appeal to the party members to stand with Netaji (Mulayam). Whatever is happening is very unfortunate," Amar, who had recently made a comeback to the party after a long exile, said.

Mulayam had yesterday expelled his son Akhilesh and Ramgopal from SP for six years after they put up candidates against the official nominees and summoned a party meet tomorrow, pushing the ruling party to the precipice of a split just ahead of the UP Assembly elections likely to be announced any day now.

Mulayam had said he took the action against Akhilesh and Ramgopal to save the party which he had built through hard efforts.

"We have to save the party. The party comes first. That is why we are expelling both Akhilesh and Ramgopal," he said.

He explained that the decision was taken after Ramgopal, in his capacity as general secretary, called an emergency meeting of the party on January 1 and Akhilesh "supported" it.

Tags: mulayam singh yadav, akhilesh yadav, samajwadi party
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Indonesia: Pilot stumbles through security check drunk; suspended

2

Delhi: Swaraj facilitates child’s examination by AIIMS doctor

3

After Emmys, Priyanka Chopra to be presenter at Golden Globe awards

4

British-Indian professor knighted for new DNA sequencing technology

5

Woman becomes first Indian to drive to coldest place

more

Editors' Picks

Test skipper Virat Kohli was seen boarding a flight to Dehradun with Anushka Sharma, earlier this week. (Photo: PTI)

Virat Kohli, Anushka to get engaged on New Year's Day?

Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan was targeted for ‘not wearing hijab’. (Photo: Mohammed Shami / Facebook)

Shami's father not pleased as cricketer's wife trolled

Irfan Pathan recently became father of a baby boy after his wife Safa Baig delivered couple’s first child. (Photo: AFP)

Fan tells Irfan Pathan not to name his son Dawood or Yakub

The woman was lynched to death by an irate mob after she failed detonating her vest. (Photo: Facebook/Idris Ali Father)

Nigeria: Mob lynches suicide bomber after she fails to detonate bomb

Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Photo: PTI/File)

Major humiliation for BJP: UP mayor refers to Vajpayee as 'deceased' leader

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

With the most number of hugs in a minute and the highest dunk of a biscuit in tea by a bungee jumper, 2016 was a year of bizarre and innovative efforts making it into record books (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Weirdest world records

While everything that glitters made a come back in 2016, trends like hidden rainbow hair and hologhraphic lip gloss ruled as social media became a platform for spreading the word (Photo: Instagram)

Yearender 2016: Hottest beauty trends this year

The Melanin Goddess dazzled the world of fashion this year while Indian acid attack survivor Reshma Qureshi gave hope with her appearance at NY Fashion Week, a year when people made news on the fashion circuit for good initiatives as well as the wrong reasons (Photo: AFP/Instagram/Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Making news on the ramp

While security arrangements in Europe were in place for Christmas, people across the Middle East, Pakistan and India celebrated Christmas with jubilation (Photo: AP)

Yearender 2016: Silent Night, Holy Night

This year saw animals and humans both make headlines with their pictures and people put their photoshop skills to use and made us laugh with all these memes. (Photo: Facebook/Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Impressive Photoshop battles this year

The year saw several memes popping up on the social media with Chatur from 3 Idiots making a comeback, people discovering their inner voice and Sonam Gupta's infidelity creating a buzz (Photo: Facebook/Twitter))

Yearender 2016: Viral memes this year

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham