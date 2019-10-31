Thursday, Oct 31, 2019 | Last Update : 02:02 AM IST

India, Politics

Govt firm on not celebrating Tipu Jayanti: BS Yediyurappa

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 31, 2019, 1:38 am IST
Updated : Oct 31, 2019, 1:38 am IST

Soon after the BJP came to power in the state, it cancelled the Tipu Jayanti celebrations and he made it clear that there was no change in its stance.

B.S. Yediyurappa (Photo: File)
 B.S. Yediyurappa (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa was firm on Wednesday that his government would not celebrate  the birth anniversary of 18th century Mysuru king Tipu Sultan on November 10 and revealed it was also considering removing a lesson glorifying him in the state’s primary school textbooks  

The chief minister, who has completed 100 days in office, was addressing the Bengal-uru Reporters’ Guild and Bengaluru Press Club   in the city at their invitation.  

Soon after the BJP came to power in the state, it cancelled the Tipu Jayanti celebrations and he made it clear that there was no change in its stance. “I am 101 per cent sure that we will not celebrate Tipu Jayanti. The district authorities have been directed to give up the annual event. We will also consider removing a portion of a lesson glorifying him in the primary school textbooks,” he said.

Madikeri MLA, Appa-chu Ranjan had recently submitted a memorandum to primary and secondary education minister, Suresh Kum-ar, demanding the rem-oval of a lesson portraying the Mysuru king as a freedom fighter, calling it misleading as he was a “tyrant”,  who had killed innocent people in Kodagu and Mangaluru.

In response, Mr. Kumar had referred the issue to a committee, but the chief minister was categorical that the government would consider removing this portion of the lesson on Tipu in the textbook.

Mr Ranjan had also appealed to the state government to cancel the Tipu Jayanti celebrations in a memorandum to it.

Tags: bs yediyurappa, tipu jayanti

Latest From India

Justice Bobde

Ayodhya one of most important cases in world: Justice Bobde

Mamata Banerjee

Mamata urges strong probe on Bengal workers murder

Members of European Union Parliamentary delegation during a shikara ride at Dal Lake in Srinagar, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Article 370 internal issue: European MPs

(Photo: File | Representational)

Cops asked to take oath not to lie about leave

MOST POPULAR

1

'Love you Rahul': Priyanka Gandhi wishes brother on 'Bhai Dooj'

2

Apple AirPods Pro memes are absolutely savage

3

These Bluetooth earphones can play music from across a football field

4

Vivo U10 review: A complete package under 10k

5

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 review: All hail the Android tablet king!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham