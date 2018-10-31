The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Oct 31, 2018 | Last Update : 10:50 AM IST

India, Politics

Akhilesh extends support to Naidu's efforts to 'bring all non-BJP parties together'

PTI
Published : Oct 31, 2018, 10:21 am IST
Updated : Oct 31, 2018, 10:21 am IST

The SP leader spoke to Naidu over the phone and stressed the need for saving the country from 'dictatorial tendencies'.

The SP leader also 'praised' Naidu's efforts in developing Andhra Pradesh in the last four years, a TDP release said. (Photo: File)
  The SP leader also 'praised' Naidu's efforts in developing Andhra Pradesh in the last four years, a TDP release said. (Photo: File)

Amaravati: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday extended his party's support to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's efforts to bring non-BJP parties onto a single platform to take on the BJP-led NDA.

The SP leader spoke to Naidu over the phone and stressed the need for saving the country from "dictatorial tendencies," a release from the Telugu Desam Party in Amaravati said.

"Secularism is under threat. The BJP is damaging the federal spirit and democratic values are being destroyed. There is every need to bring all parties, opposed to BJP ideology, together," the release quoted the Samajwadi party leader as telling the TDP supremo.

While appreciating Naidu's efforts to bring non-BJP parties onto a single platform, Akhilesh Yadav said his party would support such moves.

"With the image you have at the national level, you should bring all non-BJP parties onto a single platform," he added.

The SP leader also "praised" Naidu's efforts in developing Andhra Pradesh in the last four years, the TDP release said.

"Naidu also stressed the need for bringing all non-BJP parties together and sought Samajwadi party's cooperation," it said.

Naidu recently expressed confidence that "political compulsions" will bring together all non-BJP parties to fight the NDA in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Andhra CM, who met a string of opposition leaders in the national capital Saturday, had also said he will play the role of a "facilitator" in helping evolve a credible alternative.

Tags: akhilesh yadav, samajwadi party, cm chandrababu naidu, telugu desam party
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati

MOST POPULAR

1

Marjaavaan: Sidharth Malhotra to romance Tara Sutaria in Milap Zaveri film

2

Apple’s new iPad Pro, Mac India prices revealed

3

Dev Patel to make directorial debut with 'Monkey Man'

4

'Train 18', India’s first engineless train worth Rs 100 crore, unveiled today

5

Woman cop at work with 6-month old baby gets transferred to preferred district

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Kedarnath teaser: Did Sushant and Sara leave these hints from the movie?

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Parineeti Chopra, Rhea Chakraborty and other celebs were spotted in the city. Check out the pictures here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Kangana, Rajkummar, Parineeti, Rhea step out in style

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and other celebs were spotted in the city. Check out the latest and exclusive pictures of B-Town stars here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Deepika, Kareena, Jacqueline, Saif, Sid spotted in the city

From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt to Jacqueline Fernandez, Radhika Apte and many others - our Bollywood beauties dazzled at the Vogue Women Of The Year Awards 2018. Check out exclusive pictures from the event last night. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Clicked: Kareena, Alia, Mouni, Janhvi and others dazzle at Awards night

The 20th Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) Film Festival kick-started with a grand opening ceremony at the iconic Gateway of India. Check out the exclusive photos of B-Town stars who attended the event last night. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

20th MAMI Film Festival: Aamir Khan, Tabu, Radhika Apte and others attend

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Tanushree Dutta, Sushmita Sen with her rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl and other celebs were spotted in the city. Check out the latest and exclusive pictures of B-Town celebrities right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: SRK, Aamir, Fatima, Tanushree, Sushmita and BF spotted in city

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor was spotted at the book launch, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted with BFF Amrita Arora and Karan Johar at fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s residence and Alia Bhatt, Suhana Khan, Harshvardhan Rane with GF Kim Sharma and others were spotted in the city. Check out exclusive photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Kareena, Alia, Sonam, Sunny, Suhana & others step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham