Sushma Swaraj on three-day visit to Russia

Published : Aug 31, 2017, 5:00 am IST
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)
Chennai: External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj will visit Russia on a three-day visit from September 5 to participate in the third Eastern Economic Forum to be held in the Russian city of Vladivostok.

In a statement, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said, “During her visit, the external affairs minister will participate in the Opening Ceremony of the Forum on September 6.”

Yury Trutnev, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and Governors of some of the Far Eastern Regions, among other engagements. The high level Indian participation in the Vladivostok Forum follows the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Guest of Honour at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in June 2017.”

Tags: sushma swaraj, ministry of external affairs, sergei lavrov
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

