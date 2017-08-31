The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 31, 2017 | Last Update : 05:38 AM IST

India, Politics

SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav faces political isolation

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 31, 2017, 1:36 am IST
Updated : Aug 31, 2017, 4:52 am IST

Samajwadi leaders have stopped visiting the patriarch and even the courtesy visits by opposition leaders have dried up.

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)
 Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav is becoming increasingly irrelevant in Uttar Pradesh politics. For someone who held the centre stage of state politics for almost three decades, Mr Yadav is facing isolation both within the party that he formed and also the family that he built up.

Samajwadi leaders have stopped visiting the patriarch and even the courtesy visits by opposition leaders have dried up. Even in the Lok Sabha, he ploughs a lonely furrow because the other four MPs owe allegiance to Akhilesh Yadav.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav continues to ignore his father on political issues. If he forged the alliance with the Congress against Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav’s wishes for the assembly elections earlier this year, he also turned a blind eye to his father’s threat of breaking away from the party and attended the Patna rally organised by Mr Lalu Prasad Yadav to showcase opposition strength.

Three days before the Patna rally, Mr Mulayam  had said that he would quit the Samajwadi Party if it continued its alliance with the Congress or joined the proposed grand alliance. “Netaji (Mulayam) is ignoring the changing political dynamics in the country. This is an era of coalition politics and we cannot move ahead without taking together like-minded forces. Netaji remains our inspiration and our guide but when it comes to political issues, it is Akhilesh who calls the shots”, said a MLC known for his proximity to the SP president.

Mr Yadav’s political isolation within his party is evident from the fact that he has neither been invited nor has he attended any party function since Mr Akhilesh Yadav took over. As the party prepares for its national convention next month, Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav will not be a part of the event. On the family front too, Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav is losing support. His lone supporter during the recent crisis has been his younger brother Shivpal Yadav. Most other family members, especially those in politics — have also distanced themselves from the patriarch.

However, if sources are to be believed, Shivpal is being pressurized by his supporters to either break out on his own or give up politics. It is noteworthy that Mr Shivpal has repeatedly said that he would float a new front that would be led by Mr Mulayam.

Singh Yadav. Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav, however, has pulled back his brother form floating a new front and this has irked his supporters.

“Time is running out and Mr Shivpal Yadav will lose out on his support base if he continues to delay a decision. It is clears that there is no place for him in Akhilesh’s Samajwadi Party and he now has to choose between his brother and his politics”, said a Shivpal supporter.

Tags: mulayam singh yadav, akhilesh yadav, lalu prasad yadav
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

India, Canada to jointly issue postal stamps with Diwali as theme

2

Here's why putting glitter on your tongue is a bad idea

3

Gaza man forced into hiding due to 'tree man disease' finally gets treatment

4

Alzheimer's may be blocked at earliest stages, say scientists

5

Conspiracy theorist claims Earth will end next month

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham