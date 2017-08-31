The Asian Age | News

Haryana CM Khattar meets Amit Shah, won’t quit

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 31, 2017, 2:56 am IST
Updated : Aug 31, 2017, 4:34 am IST

After his meeting with Shah, the Haryana CM said his government had acted with “restraint” and he was satisfied with its work.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Rejecting the Opposition’s demand for his resignation over “mishandling” the situation after the court verdict against Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, when over three dozen people died in violence, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Wednesday that his government is “satisfied with our work” and “there will be no change (of guard)” in the state. Mr Khattar met BJP president Amit Shah and submitted a report on the violence. Most of the deaths were due to police firing after the Dera chief’s followers went on a rampage when he was convicted of raping two of his women followers. Later, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

After his meeting with Mr Shah, the Haryana CM said his government had acted with “restraint” and he was satisfied with its work. Even the BJP central leadership had indicated earlier there would be no change of leadership in Haryana, where the BJP formed its first government in 2014 barely six months after its stunning performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

Despite the central leadership making it clear that Mr Khattar will continue as chief minister, it is also aware of the growing dissension within the state unit against him, with questions being raised over his style of functioning. Besides being the first BJP CM in Haryana, Mr Khattar is also a non-Jat CM ruling a Jat-dominated state.

Last year too, Mr Khattar faced flak over the Jat quota stir when nearly 30 people had died during the violence. Then too the top BJP leadership had rejected demands for his removal.

Replying to queries after his meeting with Mr Shah, the Haryana CM said that his government had acted with “restraint” as its first target was to ensure that the self-styled godman appeared before the court in Panchkula in Haryana. The Haryana government was accused of having mishandled the matter as lakhs of dera followers had assembled in Panchkula before the verdict on their chief was to be pronounced in the rape case.

Justifying his government’s actions, Mr Khattar said that had something happened before the controversial sect head appeared before the special CBI court on August 25, Gurmeet ram rahim might have used that as an “excuse” for not turning up in court.

“We acted with restraint. We achieved our aim,” said Mr Khattar. When asked about the demand for his resignation, he shot back: “Anybody can say anything... We are satisfied with our work. Whatever we did was right. There will be no change.” He said the state police had used minimal force and had showed no laxity against those indulging in violence.

To a question on the BJP having sought the dera chief’s support in elections, Mr Khattar said political parties seek everyone’s cooperation but “there is never a condition for such support that somebody breaks the law”.

“Nobody is above the law,” he said, while claiming that his government had no deal with the dera chief as being alleged. Mr Khattar also rejected reports that the dera chief was given “VIP treatment” after he was convicted.

Tags: gurmeet ram rahim singh, manohar lal khattar, amit shah
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

