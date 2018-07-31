The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jul 31, 2018 | Last Update : 09:36 AM IST

India, Politics

Would prefer PM Modi-Yogi over Mayawati-Akhilesh Yadav: Amar Singh

PTI
Published : Jul 31, 2018, 8:41 am IST
Updated : Jul 31, 2018, 8:40 am IST

Amamr Singh's remarks came a day after PM Modi said Singh knew people who interact with industrialists behind the curtains.

Singh, who was a Rajya Sabha MP from the SP, was expelled from the Akhilesh Yadav-led party last year. (Photo: File)
 Singh, who was a Rajya Sabha MP from the SP, was expelled from the Akhilesh Yadav-led party last year. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Amar Singh on Monday hit out at the Samajwadi Party and the BSP in Uttar Pradesh by dubbing them as "castiest" and said he would prefer to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The expelled Samajwadi Party leader's remarks came a day after PM Modi said Amar Singh knew the people who interact with industrialists behind the curtains.

The prime minister, while launching projects in Lucknow on Sunday, had attacked the opposition for claiming that he prefers to get clicked with industrialists.

Singh was present at the UP government event. "I believe in politics of sanity and sensitivity...There is no Congress in UP. It is a fringe player. The SP and BSP are the two sides of the same coin," he said.

He said the two parties symbolise "castiest politics" and believe that secularism is appeasement of only one community.

"It is for you to decide to prefer Modi and Yogi or 'babua-bua'," he said.

He calls SP chief Akhilesh Yadav as 'babua' (little boy). Akhilesh Yadav often calls BSP supremo Mayawati as 'bua' (his father's sister).

Singh, who was a Rajya Sabha MP from the SP, was expelled from the Akhilesh Yadav-led party last year.

Tags: pm modi, amar singh, akhilesh yadav, mayawati, yogi adityanath
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Horrified shopper finds rotting carcass of baby crow in Aldi salad

2

‘I'd be a fool to make biopic on myself’: No Sanju-like venture for Akshay Kumar

3

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL leaks: A short roundup of all we know

4

'I’m upset': Kangana Ranaut reacts to news of Priyanka Chopra’s ‘engagement’

5

Women reveal surprising move that turns them on during sex

more

Editors' Picks

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Celebrities stepped out for their Sunday football session in Mumbai and were snapped. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sakshi in attendance as Dhoni shows footy skills with Abhishek, Ishaan, others

Celebrities from various fields attended a screening of the short film ‘Chalo Jeete Hain’ in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Kangana, biggies from other fields watch film based on Modi's life

Bollywood celebrities indulged in promotional activities for their films in Mumbai on Friday and were snapped. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

As their ventures’ release dates near, Akshay, Taapsee, DQ, others on duty

In an eventful day, the trailer of upcoming horror-comedy film 'Stree' was unveiled in a quirky manner.

Of saree and cake: Stree trailer unveils with Shraddha and Rajkummar

The team of ‘Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi’ unveiled the trailer of the comedy in Mumbai on Wendesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Happys’ Sonakshi, Diana and team gear up to take you on a fun-filled ride

Bollywood celebrities stepped out in Mumbai city for activities related to their films on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Peecee at Farhan house, Anil in full steam, new kids on block launch trailer

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham