Don’t have blessings of people, ‘punyatma’ Rahul has given me power: K'taka CM

Bengaluru: Days after his remarks that he was at the “mercy” of Congress and not the people drew flak, Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday described the Grand Old party’s president Rahul Gandhi as a “punyatma” (good soul).

“Today, even though I don’t have the blessings of the people, punyatma Rahul Gandhi placing trust in me has given me power. We have got a good opportunity. I will do it. He will not oppose, I will convince him,” Kumaraswamy said.

“Taking him (Rahul Gandhi) into confidence, I will have to come to a decision,” he said, as he tried to pacify farmers during his meeting with farmers’ organisations regarding farm loan waiver.

“You (farmers) have a golden opportunity, utilise it, and stand with us. When election comes, vote whomever you want... but utilise this opportunity,” he added.

This comment from the chief minister comes days after his remarks that he was at the “mercy” of the Congress and not the people drew flak from different quarters, including the opposition BJP.

Going into damage control mode on his “mercy” remark, Kumaraswamy said he never meant to show disrespect to the people of the state.

“What I meant was so long as they (Congress) support me, I can continue. So, whatever programmes we have to pursue, I will be at the mercy of Congress,” he had said.

There is good understanding between him and deputy CM G Parameshwara of the Congress, Kumaraswamy told farmers, adding that the government will be “stable”.

“If someone wants to remove (the government), we will not allow it to happen easily. We too understand politics to an extent. We will run this government,” he added.

Reiterating his government’s commitment for the cause of farmers, the CM told the farmers, “All your wishes will be fulfilled, but give us time.”

The development comes at a time when there is still no clarity on cabinet expansion in the state, amid reports about lack of consensus between coalition partners Congress and JD(S) over key portfolio allocation, especially finance.