The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Mar 31, 2018 | Last Update : 09:08 AM IST

India, Politics

BJP files defamation case against Rahul Gandhi for remarks on Modi

PTI
Published : Mar 31, 2018, 8:38 am IST
Updated : Mar 31, 2018, 8:37 am IST

The BJP spokesperson filed complaint at the Deoria district fast track court under sections 499 and 500 (defamation) of the IPC.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi and compared him with Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi, both accused of fleeing the country after committing massive fraud. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi and compared him with Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi, both accused of fleeing the country after committing massive fraud. (Photo: PTI)

Gorakhpur (UP):  BJP leader Shalabh Mani Tripathi on Friday filed a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Congress party's national conclave in New Delhi recently.

The BJP spokesperson filed the complaint at the Deoria district fast track court under sections 499 and 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Tripathi's counsel said April 5 has been fixed as the date of hearing of the case.

When contacted, Tripathi said, "During the Congress party national conclave in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi tried to draw similarities between PM Modi, Nirav Modi (tainted diamond businessman) and Lalit Modi (former IPL commissioner)."

"He also said the name Modi had become synonymous to corruption. This remark has hurt the sentiments of BJP party workers and countrymen and for this reason I have filed a defamation case against him in Deoria court," he said.

Reacting to the development, the Congress party said it would keep raising voice against government's policies and its "failure" to check corruption.

"It is our duty to raise issues related to the people of the country and we will continue to do so," said Congress district general secretary Anwar Hussain. "We are ready to face court cases and even jail for our country."

During the three-day Congress national conclave in Delhi on March 16,17 and 18, Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi and compared him with Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi, both accused of fleeing the country after committing massive fraud.

Tags: shalabh mani tripathi, defamation case, rahul gandhi, derogatory remarks, narendra modi
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Gorakhpur

MOST POPULAR

1

Ashley Judd, Julianne Moore to take part in Time's Up event at Tribeca Film Festival

2

Blind man left in tears as London commuters refuse to give up disability seats

3

Can we live in space? Can humans live on moon or Mars colony?

4

Here are 5 must haves if you’re vacationing this summer

5

Ball tampering: Steve Smith says sorry in an emotional press conference

more

Editors' Picks

Anushka Sharma in a photoshoot.

Anushka Sharma all set to roll out 3 films under her home banner; read details

"I've been so privileged and honoured to represent my country and the Australian cricket team. I'm sorry and I'm absolutely devastated," said Steve Smith. (Photo: AP)

Ball tampering: Steve Smith says sorry in an emotional press conference

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.

Alia Bhatt wants to do 'multi-heroine' film Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone

Next generation of fake news will be empowered by Artificial Intelligence and be far more sophisticated, and even more disastrous.

Warning: Powered by AI, fake news will just get worse

Scrutiny of Facebook has intensified following reports that it failed to prevent the data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica from amassing personal information about millions of users - possibly used to aid Donald Trump's campaign - and that the social network has been collecting Android users' phone call and text message histories without notice.

Will Mark Zuckerberg be able to boldly fix Facebook crisis?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi and other B-town celebs attend special screening of Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani starrer 'Baaghi 2'. See all exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Kriti and others attend Tiger-Disha's Baaghi 2 special screening

Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen with Taimur Ali Khan on the set, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted at Mumbai airport, Varun Dhawan was present at the song launch of his upcoming film. See all exclusive pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Varun promote October, Kareena with Taimur, Tiger-Disha together

Bollywood celebrities Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Shruti Haasan, Shilpa Shetty and others step out in the city in style. See pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: B-town celebs Ranveer, Kartik, Nushrat, Shruti step out in style

Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa came together at the trailer launch of their forthcoming horror comedy film 'Nanu Ki Jaanu'. Check out the exclusive pictures from last night event here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Nanu Ki Jaanu: Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa launch trailer of their film

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan were the showstoppers for Manish Malhotra’s summer couture collection in Singapore on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter/ Instagram)

Showstoppers Kareena, Kartik up the glam quotient for Manish in Singapore

Salman Khan and a host of celebrities put an entertaining show for fans at the ‘Da-Bangg’ concert held in Pune on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter/ Instagram)

Salman romances Katrina, Sonakshi as they enthrall Pune with 'Da-Bangg'

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham