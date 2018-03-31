BJP files defamation case against Rahul Gandhi for remarks on Modi

The BJP spokesperson filed complaint at the Deoria district fast track court under sections 499 and 500 (defamation) of the IPC.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi and compared him with Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi, both accused of fleeing the country after committing massive fraud. (Photo: PTI)

Gorakhpur (UP): BJP leader Shalabh Mani Tripathi on Friday filed a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Congress party's national conclave in New Delhi recently.

The BJP spokesperson filed the complaint at the Deoria district fast track court under sections 499 and 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Tripathi's counsel said April 5 has been fixed as the date of hearing of the case.

When contacted, Tripathi said, "During the Congress party national conclave in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi tried to draw similarities between PM Modi, Nirav Modi (tainted diamond businessman) and Lalit Modi (former IPL commissioner)."

"He also said the name Modi had become synonymous to corruption. This remark has hurt the sentiments of BJP party workers and countrymen and for this reason I have filed a defamation case against him in Deoria court," he said.

Reacting to the development, the Congress party said it would keep raising voice against government's policies and its "failure" to check corruption.

"It is our duty to raise issues related to the people of the country and we will continue to do so," said Congress district general secretary Anwar Hussain. "We are ready to face court cases and even jail for our country."

During the three-day Congress national conclave in Delhi on March 16,17 and 18, Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi and compared him with Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi, both accused of fleeing the country after committing massive fraud.