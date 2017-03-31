The Asian Age | News

Use Facebook, Whatsapp to connect with voters for 2019: Modi to BJP MPs

PTI
Published : Mar 31, 2017, 8:23 pm IST
Modi met party MPs from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu, besides nominated parliamentarians.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said mobile phones will be the biggest interface between politicians and voters in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and asked BJP MPs to use them extensively to stay in touch with people.

At a meeting with MPs from different states, his fifth and last such exercise, he told them that they need to have presence on digital platforms, especially through mobile phones, and use Facebook, Whatsapp and Twitter extensively.

"Interface is changing and we all need to have presence on digital platforms, social media and especially mobile. Each one of our leaders and MPs should have presence on Facebook, Twitter and Whatsapp among others.

"In 2019, digital platform will assume greater importance and mobile phones will be the greatest interface to communicate and convey your message to the people at large," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar quoted Modi as having said.

The digital platform is more transparent and real time, Modi said.

