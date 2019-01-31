Thursday, Jan 31, 2019 | Last Update : 05:21 PM IST

India, Politics

President's speech betrays people, humiliates them: Congress

ANI
Published : Jan 31, 2019, 4:46 pm IST
Updated : Jan 31, 2019, 4:46 pm IST

This comes after the President’s address to the Joint Sitting of both Houses of Parliament ahead of the Budget Session.

‘The truth is that terrorist activities have risen after that (Surgical Strike), more security personnel and civilians are being killed,’ Congress leader Anand Sharma said. (Photo: ANI)
 ‘The truth is that terrorist activities have risen after that (Surgical Strike), more security personnel and civilians are being killed,’ Congress leader Anand Sharma said. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: In his address to the Joint Sitting of both Houses of Parliament ahead of the Budget Session, President Ram Nath Kovind mentioned inflated statistics of the various development work done by the BJP-led central government, hence his speech betrays people and humiliates them, the Congress said on Thursday.

"Talking about Demonetisation, which hurt Indian economy badly, in President's speech is insensitive and humiliating the Indian people. There can't be any bigger false statement than this because RBI itself has said in its report that over 99 per cent of the money came back. It was the money of farmers, women, poor and small businessmen among others," Congress leader Anand Sharma told media in New Delhi.

Read: Modi govt working for 'New India'; has infused hope in people: Prez

"President also mentioned 'Make in India' in his speech. Even the logo of 'Make in India' has not been made in India. If people check, there is a big watch-making brand in Geneva, they (BJP) have stolen the wheel and axle from the brand's logo. Talking about the works done by this government in President's speech means betraying people and humiliating them. This has never happened before. We condemn this," he added.

Sharma further stated that President Kovind should not have mentioned the 2016 surgical strike in his speech.

"We have many times said this that there is a competition for India at border areas and at the Line of Control. This fight is against terrorism from across the border. The Indian armed forces have been bravely tacking all this and have lost many lives while doing so. Therefore, talking about surgical strikes after so much time... even when many senior officials of Army have said that Army has been taking such actions before also... did terrorism come to an end after this (surgical strikes)? The truth is that terrorist activities have risen after that, more security personnel and civilians are being killed," he said.

"It's unfortunate that the BJP-led government tried to withhold reliability of its fake promises through President Ram Nath Kovind (Ye durbhagya ki baat h ki sarkar ne President ke madhyam se apne jhoothe wadon ki vishwasniyata banane ka prayas kia). The promises made before 2014 and after that have not been fulfilled," he added.

Sharma further questioned why President Kovind didn't inform how many jobs have been created since BJP has come into power.

"If the promises were fulfilled then the government must have number of jobs created between 2014 and 2018. They have inflated numbers of every scheme. So, there was no reason why they didn't give numbers of jobs created," he said.

The Rafale deal, surgical strikes, counter-terrorism, demonetisation, GST, and several initiatives of the NDA government in the last nearly five years were the highlight of President Ram Nath Kovind’s speech to the joint session of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session on Thursday.

The President also talked about the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's promise of making of a “New India” and the various schemes for social, infrastructure and economic development the government has undertaken during its tenure.

Tags: ram nath kovind, anand sharma, congress, budget session
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

(Photo: File)

SC to hear pleas challenging women entry to Sabarimala temple on Feb 6

Earlier two Congress MLAs, ST Somashekar and MTB Nagaraj, had said that they consider only former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as their leader. (Photo: ANI)

After resignation remark, HD Kumaraswamy asks everyone to have trust in him

Corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar (white haired), also one of the accused in the same case was produced before the court. (Photo: ANI)

VVIP Chopper case: Delhi court orders Rajeev Saxena to 4 day ED custody

Two members of the NSC resigned on January 28, saying that the government had withheld release of a key National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) report. (Photo: File | PTI)

Unemployment on the rise due to Modi's 'pakodanomics': Kapil Sibal

MOST POPULAR

1

Who wants Trump to be President? God does, says White House

2

In love with your Google Assistant?

3

Suman Kumari becomes Pakistan’s first Hindu woman judge

4

Huawei backlash: France tightens 5G network controls

5

Ukraine sees surge in cyber attacks targeting election

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham