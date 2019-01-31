Thursday, Jan 31, 2019 | Last Update : 12:15 PM IST

India, Politics

Bypoll results: Congress ahead in Rajasthan, Haryana’s Jind yet to show trends

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jan 31, 2019, 10:43 am IST
Updated : Jan 31, 2019, 10:46 am IST

Prestige battle for BJP after drubbing in Hindi heartland states recently.

Congress has an upper hand in Ramgarh, with the party’s Zub air leading over BJP’s Sukhwant Singh by a slim margin.
 Congress has an upper hand in Ramgarh, with the party’s Zub air leading over BJP’s Sukhwant Singh by a slim margin.

After a drubbing in three Hindi heartland states recently, the BJP faces a key challenge in Rajasthan’s Ramgarh Assembly seat and Haryana’s Jind, also a legislative constituency.

It appears the Congress has an upper hand in Ramgarh, with the party’s Zub air leading over BJP’s Sukhwant Singh by a slim margin. BSP's Jagat singh is trailing at third position.

There will be a total of 20 rounds. Ballot papers will be counted first followed by counting of votes polled on electronic voting machines, officials said. As many as 20 candidates contested the Ramgarh election on January 28. The election to the Assembly seat could not be held along with other constituencies due to the death of BSP candidate ahead of the December 7 Rajasthan elections

The seat, which was won by the BJP in the 2013 state elections, witnessed a triangular contest this time – between the ruling Congress, Opposition BJP and BSP.

In the December 7 polls, the Congress won 99 seats, RLD one, BJP 73, BSP six, RLTP three, and CPI (M) and BTP two each, and 13 independents emerged victorious in the state election.

Counting of votes for the high-stake Jind bypoll in Haryana also began in the morning amid tight security arrangements.

Twenty-one candidates, including two women, contested the bypoll, which were held on January 28. A healthy voter turnout of 75.77 per cent was reported in the by-election to the Jind assembly constituency, dubbed as a prestige battle for the ruling BJP, the Congress and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) ahead of the Parliamentary and Assembly polls. The bypoll is also important for the newly-floated Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), which was formed after a split in the main opposition INLD. The by-election was necessitated following the death of INLD MLA Hari Chan Middha, whose son Krishan Middha recently joined the BJP and contested as the saffron party's candidate for the bypoll. Hari Chand Middha had represented Jind twice. The Congress fielded its senior leader and sitting MLA from Kaithal constituency Randeep Singh Surjewala. The INLD banks on Umed Singh Redhu to retain the seat. The JJP put its weight behind Digvijay Singh Chautala, the younger son of jailed leader Ajay Singh Chautala, who broke away from the INLD and floated the party last month. Loktantra Suraksha Party (LSP), which is led by BJP's rebel MP Raj Kumar Saini, also entered the fray. The bypoll was held just months ahead of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Haryana. Arch rivals BJP, Congress, INLD and JJP are eyeing the results as a self-assessment exercise ahead of the Lok Sabha polls this year. The high-stake election is considered a referendum on the Manohar Lal Khattar government and also a semi-final ahead of the general elections.

Tags: bypoll results, congress, bjp, rajasthan, haryana

Latest From India

The Delhi High Court on January 11 had refused to quash the FIR lodged against Asthana on bribery allegations and set a 10-week deadline to complete the investigation. (Photo: File)

SC dismisses PIL against appointment of Rakesh Asthana as DG civil aviation security

Justice Ramana became the third judge of the apex court to recuse himself from hearing the matter as Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi and Justice A K Sikri had earlier recused themselves from adjudicating the case. (Photo: File)

Another SC judge recuses from hearing plea against appointment of Nageswara Rao

Addressing the media he said, 'Today, the country is observing the proceedings of the Parliament. The MPs should hold a meaningful debate in this session of Parliament. We are eager to hold a debate on all important issues.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Eager to hold debate on all important issues: PM ahead of Budget Session

Religious leader Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati said on Wednesday that a ceremony to mark the start of construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya will take place on February 21. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

'Ram temple construction from Feb 21, ready to face bullets': Top seer

MOST POPULAR

1

In love with your Google Assistant?

2

Suman Kumari becomes Pakistan’s first Hindu woman judge

3

Huawei backlash: France tightens 5G network controls

4

Ukraine sees surge in cyber attacks targeting election

5

Twitter under investigation for privacy rules breach

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham