Tuesday, Jan 31, 2017

India, Politics

UP polls: Akhilesh Yadav says BJP copied SP manifesto

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 31, 2017, 5:34 am IST
Updated : Jan 31, 2017, 6:16 am IST

Yadav accused the Modi government of harassing the common man with the demonetisation move.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president and UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav said on Monday that the BJP had “photocopied” his party’s election manifesto because it did not have issues of its own. Addressing a rally in Etah, the chief minister said that the BJP had been targeting him during the past five years, but in the end, it was forced to accept that the Samajwadi model of development was the best.

Mr Yadav accused the Modi government of harassing the common man with the demonetisation move and asked, “Where are the achche din that the BJP promised? How many of you have got Rs 15 lakhs in your bank account?” He pointed out that the poor were forced to stand in long queues at banks, while the rich did not face any problem at all. Mr Yadav said that the SP alliance with the Congress would strengthen the “cycle” with the cooperation of the “hand”. “People can see that we have done a lot of progress in every sphere in the last five years. We started several schemes for the welfare of the people. These include the Samajwadi ambulance service, the Dial 100 scheme for emergency police service and the Samajwadi pension scheme,” he said.

Tags: akhilesh yadav, samajwadi party
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

