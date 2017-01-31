The Asian Age | News

Delhi CM wants EC to take action against Manohar Parrikar

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 31, 2017, 1:25 am IST
Updated : Jan 31, 2017, 4:00 am IST

AAP chief wrote a letter to the poll body pointing out instances where leaders of other parties had made similar remarks.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: A day after the Election Commission ordered legal action against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for the violation of the model code of conduct for his bribery remarks, the AAP chief wrote a letter to the poll body pointing out instances where leaders of other parties had made similar remarks.

“The Election Commission has given orders to register an FIR against me for my bribery remarks on Sunday... So much promptness was shown in my case that the Delhi high court’s January 2016 orders were ignored, which dismissed these allegations and the demand to register an FIR against me,” he said in the letter.

“On January 29, in his rally in Lambi district of Punjab, Captain Amrinder Singh had appealed to people to take money. He had said that some people might come to give money to you, which you should not refuse, but cast your vote for Congress only. Defense minister Manohar Parrikar on January 29 had said that he can understand that some people might give upto Rs 500 to the people, but they should take the money and vote for BJP only,” the letter added.

The letter requested that the poll body show similar enthusiasm in the case of the two leaders by taking permission from the Prime Minister’s Office.

