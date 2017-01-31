The Asian Age | News

J&K’s special status will be preserved at all costs: Mehbooba Mufti

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 31, 2017, 12:45 am IST
Mehbooba Mufti termed Article 370 a protection to the pluralistic ethos of the state

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti addressing the Legislative Assembly during the Budget Session, in Jammu. (Photo: PTI)
Srinagar: Going against what is on the wish list of her allies in the BJP, chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said that Article 370 of the Constitution represents pluralistic ethos of Jammu and Kashmir and hence cannot be abrogated. “Disturbing it would go against the interests of not only the state but entire country, ” she said.

While speaking in the State Legislative Council, she said that some elements were hell bent upon disturbing peace in the state and appealed members that they should cutting across party lines play their role in countering the activities of such elements. She said within and outside the state such elements not only jeopardise the positive work done by various shades of political opinion but also put people of the State to immense trouble.

She termed Article 370 a protection to the pluralistic ethos of the state and without mentioning anyone by name said those asking for its scrapping do not know that it is linked to the political character of the people of the state. “It is Article 370 which has persuaded the people of the state to reject the monolith concept of living and adopt a pluralistic way in tune with the traditions and ethos of the place,” she asserted. Some BJP leaders and lawmakers have recently publicly reiterated that the party is committed to abrogating Article 370 which guarantees a special status to the Jammu and Kashmir within the Indian Union and bring the state at par with rest of the country.

