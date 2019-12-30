Monday, Dec 30, 2019 | Last Update : 07:39 PM IST

Five Kashmiri political leaders, detained since abrogation of Article 370, released

The five leaders released belonged to the National Conference, the PDP and the Congress, who were kept under preventive detention.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday released five political leaders who have been under detention since August 5, the day when the Centre announced the abrogation of Article 370 provisions and bifurcation of the state. (Photo: PTI)
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday released five political leaders who have been under detention since August 5, the day when the Centre announced the abrogation of Article 370 provisions and bifurcation of the state.

The five leaders released belonged to the National Conference, the PDP and the Congress, who were kept under preventive detention, officials said.

The leaders included Ishfaq Jabbar and Ghulam Nabi Bhat (NC), Bashir Mir (Congress) and Zahoor Mir and Yasir Reshi (PDP), they said.

Reshi is considered as a rebel PDP leader who had openly revolted against then chief minister and PDP patron Mehbooba Mufti.

On November 25, two political leaders -- Dilawar Mir of the PDP and Ghulam Hassan Mir of the Democratic Party Nationalist -- were released by the new Union Territory administration.

