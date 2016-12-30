PM like Rs 2,000 note, looks good, but doesn’t work: Congress

Surjewala asked the PM to apologise to the people for causing huge inconvenience and loss of human lives.

Jaipur: Toeing the party line, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala attacked the BJP in Jaipur on Thursday and put forward various demands for the poor in the state, who, he claimed, have been most hurt by the demonetisation drive.

He said that food grains distributed through public distribution system under food guarantee act be given at half the rate, while asking for special onetime bonus of 20% over and above the MSP for all rabi crops.

He further demanded that Rs 25,000 be deposited in the account of at least one women member of a BPL family. Also, number of work days and minimum wages for MNREGA should be doubled for a year.

In addition, the government should pay allowance to all those who lost jobs between November 8 and March 6, he added.

The congress also wants 50% rebate in income tax and sales tax for small traders and enterprises while asking the central government to compensate the states for the loss of revenue on this account.

He also compared the Prime Minister to Rs 2,000 note saying, “Modi ji is like the new Rs 2,000 note, very colourful, looks good also, but just doesn’t work.”

Mr Surjewala asked the PM to apologise to the people for causing huge inconvenience and loss of human lives. Alleging that some BJP leaders have been caught with stashes of new currency notes, Mr Surjewala demanded a high-level inquiry.

“Ordinary people are standing in bank lines to withdraw money, but a parallel black market flourishes in converting black money into white by charging commission up to 30 per cent commission,” he alleged.

Congress’ attack comes on the back of reports of Rs 500 crore allegedly deposited in a cooperative bank in Ahmedabad just two days after demonetisation of currency was announced. As per the bank’s website, Amit Shah is one of its directors.

As the Centre’s 50-day deadline to end demonetisation woes comes to an end, the Congress has finally begun to make sense of its approach against demonetisation. On the penultimate day of the demonetisation, the party not only asked pertinent questions but also played smart by putting forward demands just two days before Prime Minister’s expected address to the nation. It will also launch a nationwide agitation against demonetisation and other issues on January 6.

Hoping to reap political benefit either ways whether the PM accepts, rejects or partially accepts; the Congress has demanded removal of all restrictions on withdrawal of money. Besides asking 18% interest for the time period the restrictions remain in place. It has also asked the government to abolish charges on digital transactions.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala who was in Jaipur to address the media as part of nationwide strategy said that food grain through PDS under food guarantee act to be given at half the rate. At the same time, he asked for special onetime bonus of 20% over and above the MSP for all rabi crops.

Rs 25000 should be deposited in the account of at least one women member of a BPL family, Mr. Surjewala said. Also, number of work days and minimum wages for MNREGA should be doubled for a year. In addition, the government should pay allowance to all those who lost jobs between November 8 and March 6.

The congress also wants 50% rebate in income tax and sales tax for small traders and enterprises while asking the central government to compensate the states for the loss of revenue on this account.

It is a clever move as the PM is expected to make some announcement to provide relief to the people for their sufferings of 50 days. Particularly as assembly elections in five states including crucial Uttar Pradesh are round the corner. The PM obviously can’t accept these demands in toto but whatever announcement he makes the congress can claim that it was due to its pressure.

Apart from that, the Congress is now also asking relevant questions and its attack is also much focused now. Its statements and slogans carry enough punches. After naming RBI “Reverse Bank of India” to make light of daily changing rules, the congress spokesperson today came up with another impressive punchline: “Ramchandra keh gaye siya se aisa kalyug aayega, mehnatkash khada hoga line mein aur beimaan ka karz chukayega”. He also compared the PM to Rs 2000 note saying, “Modi ji is like the new Rs 2000 note, very colourful, looks good also, but just doesn’t work.” He asked the PM to apologies to the people for causing huge inconvenience and loss of human lives.

Alleging that some BJP leaders have been caught with stashes of new currency notes, Surjewala demanded a high-level inquiry.

“Ordinary people are standing in bank lines to withdraw money, but a parallel black market flourishes in converting black money into white by charging commission up to 30 per cent commission,” he alleged.

Congress’ attack comes on the back of reports of Rs 500 crore allegedly deposited in a cooperative bank in Ahmedabad just two days after demonetisation of currency was announced. As per the bank’s website, Amit Shah is one of its directors.

Earlier, cash worth Rs 10 crore in old currency was found in a private car in Maharashtra in a case where state ministers Pankaja Munde, Subhash Deshmukh and MP Pritam Munde are allegedly linked.

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of maintaining double standards, Surjewala said, “Modi ji you talk about digital payments even for tea, then why Rs 3 crore was transferred to your UP party office in cash”.