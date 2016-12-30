Cong’s anti-PM stir to start with January 6 Delhi rally

The Mahila Congress will take out a Thali Rally to highlight the problems being faced by housewives.

New Delhi: With the name of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi figuring in the Sahara and Birla diaries, the Congress has decided to go all guns blazing against the PM and the BJP government for maximum political mileage.

Congress has already formed a committee of senior leaders to chalk out programmes to take on the government. The planning process is on and the first programme will be held in New Delhi as part of the Kisan Hunkar Rally on January 6. The Congress has been emphasising on the fact that the farmers and the farm workers have been severely affected by demonetisation.

The Mahila Congress will take out a Thali Rally to highlight the problems being faced by housewives.

The Congress has decided to pursue the strategy aggresively after the government planned to go on an overdrive to take positives of demonetisation to the people. All state presidents of the Congress have been told to organise agitations and protests in their states. Press conferences by senior leaders of the Congress will be held in all state capitals. It is also being planned that after press conferences of central ministers the Congress leaders will counter them.

The plan also entails to target specific groups in specific areas and states — be it farmers, daily wage labourers, farm workers or small scale industry workers. Emphasis will be in the election-bound states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa.

The Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi has been addressing rallies in several states demanding answers from the Prime Minister on Sahara and Birla diaries. He has also asked the government to bring out a white paper on the demonetisation scheme of the government.

Apart from protests and press conferences, the Congress will also organise public meetings of senior leaders.

In the coming days, Mr Rahul will be at the forefront of the Congress onslaught. The offensive of the Congress will go on till the Budget session of Parliament slated for early next year.