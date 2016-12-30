Friday, Dec 30, 2016 | Last Update : 02:17 AM IST

India, Politics

Blamed for 1996 poll loss, Chinnamma now at helm

PTI
Published : Dec 30, 2016, 12:51 am IST
Updated : Dec 30, 2016, 12:51 am IST

Sasikala belongs to the dominant Thevar community which also is said to have played a major role in O Panneerselvam.

AIADMK supporters wear shirts with the pictures of newly-appointed party general secretary Sasikala in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)
 AIADMK supporters wear shirts with the pictures of newly-appointed party general secretary Sasikala in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Always seen as a shadow of Jayalalithaa and never heard in public, Sasikala Natarajan on Thursday emerged as her political heir to lead AIADMK which has had hugely charismatic figures at its helm in all its 45 years.

Blamed once for Jayalalithaa’s disastrous election loss in 1996, the 60-year-old, who was a video library owner before getting close to the late leader,, was always considered having a clout in the running of the party.

Having accompanied Jayalalithaa to prison when arrested in a disproportionate assets case, Sasikala’s roller-coaster career saw her being expelled for anti-party activities only to be restored in a few months five years ago.

Jayalalithaa’s demise on December 5 was seen as a personal loss for Sasikala who was a permanent resident of Jayalalithaa’s house Veda Nilayam in Poes Garden, even choosing to stay away from her husband.

She continued to be by Jayalalithaa’s side when she was hospitalised on September 22 that stoked some controversies, including that access to the ailing leader was not being allowed even to her kin.

Sasikala belongs to the dominant Thevar community which also is said to have played a major role in O Panneerselvam, who is also from the same community, becoming the stop-gap chief minister whenever Jayalalithaa had to step down and even after her death.

An aspiring small-time entrepreneur offering video coverage services and allied products like video cassettes in the early 1980s, she got acquainted with Jayalalithaa in 1982 along with her husband M. Natarajan through the then IAS officer V.S. Chandraleka.

When Jayalalithaa was organising a party conference in Cuddalore in 1982 — a new entrant to AIADMK then, it was Sasikala who had got the event video-graphed.

Tags: sasikala natarajan, j jayalalithaa, aiadmk, o panneerselvam
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

Kerala canine walks with Sabarimala pilgrim for 600 kms

2

Woman asked to leave eatery for calling out leering man

3

Lie-detecting security kiosks soon to secure airports

4

This year to last a second longer!

5

Resolve to be less spontaneous for better sex in 2017

more

Editors' Picks

Test skipper Virat Kohli was seen boarding a flight to Dehradun with Anushka Sharma, earlier this week. (Photo: PTI)

Virat Kohli, Anushka to get engaged on New Year's Day?

Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan was targeted for ‘not wearing hijab’. (Photo: Mohammed Shami / Facebook)

Shami's father not pleased as cricketer's wife trolled

Irfan Pathan recently became father of a baby boy after his wife Safa Baig delivered couple’s first child. (Photo: AFP)

Fan tells Irfan Pathan not to name his son Dawood or Yakub

The woman was lynched to death by an irate mob after she failed detonating her vest. (Photo: Facebook/Idris Ali Father)

Nigeria: Mob lynches suicide bomber after she fails to detonate bomb

Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Photo: PTI/File)

Major humiliation for BJP: UP mayor refers to Vajpayee as 'deceased' leader

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Conor McGregor became the first UFC fighter to hold two titles simultaneously. (Photo: AP)

Conor McGregor becomes 1st fighter to hold 2 UFC titles

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham