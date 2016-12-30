Amarinder, Kejriwal clash on Twitter ahead of Punjab election

Singh demanded an apology from him for making “false personal commitments”.

New Delhi: A Twitter war has once again broke out between Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal with the former daring the AAP chief to contest against him in the upcoming Punjab polls.

Mr Kejriwal said he was not contesting Punjab elections and was fighting the Badals and state minister Bikram Singh Majithia to help free the state from the menace of drugs, following which Mr Singh demanded an apology from him for making “false personal commitments”.

“Always knew your screeching in Punjab was pure drama! Now that you’ve conceded, apologise for your months of lies & false personal commitments,” Mr Singh said on Twitter.

His reply came after Mr Kejriwal said, “I m not fighting punjab elex. So, ur challenge hollow. We r fighting Badals/Majithia, who sunk Punjab in drugs. N u r fighting us, not them?”

It all began with the AAP nominating former journalist and Delhi MLA Jarnail Singh to contest against Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal. Mr Singh termed Mr Jarnail as a “weak candidate” and alleged that AAP was “colluding” with the Badals.

Mr Kejriwal replied, “Sir, r u fighting against Prakash Badalji or Sukhbir Badal or Majithia or safe seat?” Amarinder then dared Mr Kejriwal to contest against him and tweeted, “Badals’ story is over. You tell me where you’re contesting from and I will come fight you there!” The AAP chief retorted, “So, u r fighting me, not Badals/drugs. Badals also say they will fight against me. U n Badals wish to fight agnst me not agnst each other.”

The former Punjab chief minister shot back with a tweet saying, “I’ve defeated Jaitely-Majithia combine when you didn’t even know a thing about Punjab. But tell us, why are you so scared of fighting me?” Mr Kejriwal then replied that he was not contesting Punjab polls and was only seeking to free Punjab from the menace of drugs mafia allegedly patronised by the present dispensation.

