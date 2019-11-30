Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray-led govt wins trust vote in Assembly, gets 169 votes

Ahead of the floor test, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis led a walk out.

Uddhav Thackeray was sworn-in as the 18th chief minister on Thursday. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi won the floor test in Maharashtra assembly on Saturday after 169 MLAs voted in favour.

Ahead of the floor test, Maharashtra assembly's special witnessed uproar by the Opposition as former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis led a walk out against the selection of Nationalist Congress Party's Dilip Walse Patil as temporary speaker.

Fadnavis said, "This session is unconstitutional and illegal. Appointment of Pro-tem Speaker was also unconstitutional".

Patil had replaced BJP's Kalidas Kolambkar as pro-tem speaker and a permanent speaker would be elected on Sunday.

Opposition raised questions over the session and said that it was in violation of the rules.

For the session, Congress's Ashok Chavan proposed trust vote and NCP's Nawab Malik and Shiv Sena's Sunil Prabhu seconded it.

However, Opposition continued to raise slogans while Pro-tem speaker requests all MLAs to remain seated for headcount vote.

Later, the trust vote continued after the Opposition members walked out of the house.

Earlier, as soon as today's assembly session begun, BJP members raised slogans of 'Jai Shree Ram' and 'Har Har Mahadev' in the house. Pro-tem speaker Dilip Walse Patil urged the members for maintaining order in the house and allowed former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to speak.

Speaking at the floor of the house, Fadnavis termed the ongoing session of assembly to be against the rules.

"Assembly starts with Vande Matram and ends with National anthem when it is called. This session started without Vande Mataram that is the reason it's violating the rules", he said.

He also said that they were informed late about the session.

"We were intimated last late night. Why was this done? Was it done because our MLA should not reach the assembly?" he asked.

Responding to Fadnavis, Pro tem Speaker Walse Patil said that it was with the permission of Governor and hence not against the rule.

"Governor has given the permission for this session last night, this session is as per rule and legal", he said.

Earlier, Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, parties constituting the Maha Vikas Aghadi, have issued whip to their MLAs directing them to remain present in the Assembly.

While Shiv Sena, the second-largest party in Maharashtra, has 56 MLAs, allies Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress have 54 and 44 legislators in the state Assembly.

The combine has 154 MLAs, 10 more than the majority mark, in the 288-member Assembly. It also enjoys the support of several MLAs from smaller parties and Independents.

Uddhav Thackeray was sworn-in as the 18th chief minister on Thursday, three days after Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar stepped down as chief minister and deputy chief minister as they could not muster the requisite number of MLAs to prove majority in a Supreme Court-ordered floor test.