The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Nov 30, 2018 | Last Update : 01:55 AM IST

India, Politics

Rajasthan: Congress for loan waivers, girls’ free schooling, dole for youth

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 30, 2018, 12:43 am IST
Updated : Nov 30, 2018, 12:43 am IST

In the manifesto, the Congress said it would like to have agriculture equipment and tractor exempted from the Goods and Services Tax.

Sachin Pilot
 Sachin Pilot

New Delhi: Farmers and youth are on top of the agenda in the Rajasthan Congress manifesto, released on Thursday, by state unit chief Sachin Pilot in Jaipur.

The document titled ‘Jan Ghoshna Patra’ was released in the presence of former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and manifesto committee chairman Harish Choudhary AICC general secretary Avinash Pande. In its manifesto the Congress promised loan waiver to farmers, free education to girls and women, unemployment allowance of up to Rs 3,500 to educated youth and pension to elderly farmers are among the promises.

In the manifesto, the Congress said it would like to have agriculture equipment and tractor exempted from the Goods and Services Tax. It said a recommendation to bring petrol and diesel under the GST would be made to the GST Council. Speaking on the release of the manifesto, Mr Pilot said, “The Congress reached out to people in various ways, including on social media, and received nearly two lakh suggestions for the manifesto. The party aims to implement the manifesto in a time-bound manner on formation of a Congress government in Rajasthan, which has 200 Assembly seats.”

The Opposition party promised to promote organic farming, develop dairy industry, give a push to fisheries, provide internet facility in every panchayat, link villages with eastern Rajasthan canal project. It also promised to ensure quality health services to citizens, availability of wheat to BPL families at Rs 1 per kg, easy monetary loans to the youth and no fare in state-run buses for candidates travelling to appear in competitive exams. It said it will expedite work on rail connectivity in Dungarpur, Banswara and Tonk districts if it comes to power in the state.

It has promised new industry and tourism policies, promotion of local art, culture and heritage; a 24X7 women helpline, an IIT and polytechnic college for women in every district, increase in pension amount for the elderly, a journalists’ protection act, an advocates’ protection act and steps for security of religious pla-ces. It has also promised to run desert area development programmes, ma-ke efforts include Raja-sthani in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution.

Tags: sachin pilot, rajasthan congress manifesto

MOST POPULAR

1

Twilight fan reveals how Edward impregnated Bella despite being a vampire

2

UNESCO adds reggae music to global cultural heritage list

3

DeepVeer wedding: Ranveer knew Deepika’s the one, wanted marriage 3 years back

4

Priyanka Chopra and Facebook come together for live event #SocialForGood

5

Going self-driving! Here are a few tips to help you choose the right car

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, days after their Bangalore reception, once again looked royal at their Mumbai wedding reception.

DeepVeer reception: A-lister couple dress up in gold for media, friends

Soon-to-be married couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas partied with Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka-Nick wedding: Sophie Turner, Alia Bhatt join pre-celebrations

Amidst Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas coming back to Mumbai and DeepVeer partying, Varun Dhawan got snapped with Natasha Dalal and Taimur made the day cuter.

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal get clicked, Taimur gives media signals

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi took their baby girl Mehr Dhupia Bedi home on Friday afternoon. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora spotted together in Juhu. Kareena Kapoor Khan was clicked with her son Taimur on set. Check out the latest pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika-Arjun, Neha-Angad with baby Mehr, Kareena and Taimur spotted

After their Bengaluru reception, newly married Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back in town, on the day when Kartik Aaryan celebrated his birthday!

DeepVeer back in Mumbai, Kartik Aaryan celebrates birthday

After a dreamy destination wedding, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated their marriage with close friends and family.

DeepVeer reception: Ranveer makes Deepika feel special post wedding

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham