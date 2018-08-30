The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 30, 2018 | Last Update : 11:47 AM IST

India, Politics

We are already ready for 2019 general elections: Kamal Haasan

ANI
Published : Aug 30, 2018, 10:38 am IST
Updated : Aug 30, 2018, 10:38 am IST

However, the actor's party Makkal Needhi Maiam won't contest the upcoming bypolls in Tamil Nadu.

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan. (Photo: File)
 Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan. (Photo: File)

Madurai: Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Wednesday said that his party is ready for the 2019 general elections, but are not in a mindset to contest the forthcoming bypolls in Tamil Nadu.

"We are getting ready for it (2019 general elections) and it's true that we are ready already," Haasan said at an event here.

However, when asked whether his party will contest in the forthcoming bypolls in the state, Kamal replied, "We will teach a lesson to the government to tell them about their duties, but we are not in the mindset to contest it."

Two Assembly seats - Thiruvarur and Thiruparankundram constituencies - have fallen vacant after the demise of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief M Karunanidhi and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader A K Bose.

A date for the upcoming bypolls is yet to be announced.

Tags: 2019 general elections, kamal haasan, makkal needhi maiam
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Madurai

MOST POPULAR

1

After SRK, Salman keen to host Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan reacts

2

Woman burns down house performing exorcism on sofa she believed the devil possessed

3

Saudi women now head to race tracks after driving ban ends

4

Watch: Kajol, Madhuri Dixit turn mushy paps for Asha Bhosle, get clicked with her

5

This Snow White fan theory will ruin your childhood

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Amitabh Bachchan launched the latest season of his popular TV game show ‘Kaun Banga Crorepati’ in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Time to brush up your GK again as Big B is back with latest season of KBC

Bollywood stars were spotted in various parts of the country as they promoted their upcoming films. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Abhishek, Kajol, Sui Dhaaga, Stree leads take their films across the country

Several Bollywood stars were showstoppers on day five, the last, of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena gives LFW fitting finale with elegant appearance, others also shine

It was the most star-studded day, the fourth of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Kangana, Varun, Malaika, expectant Neha-Angad, others’ classy ramp walks

Several Bollywood celebrities made an appearance on day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Janhvi, Shahid, Disha, Karisma, others ace fashion game on the ramp

Lakme Fashion Week has begun and it began with Rajkummar Rao's white attire and in contrast, Sushmita Sen's colourful outfit.

LFW Day 1: Rajkummar Rao and Sushmita Sen start the fest with great zest

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham