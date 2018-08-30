We are already ready for 2019 general elections: Kamal Haasan

However, the actor's party Makkal Needhi Maiam won't contest the upcoming bypolls in Tamil Nadu.

Madurai: Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Wednesday said that his party is ready for the 2019 general elections, but are not in a mindset to contest the forthcoming bypolls in Tamil Nadu.

"We are getting ready for it (2019 general elections) and it's true that we are ready already," Haasan said at an event here.

However, when asked whether his party will contest in the forthcoming bypolls in the state, Kamal replied, "We will teach a lesson to the government to tell them about their duties, but we are not in the mindset to contest it."

Two Assembly seats - Thiruvarur and Thiruparankundram constituencies - have fallen vacant after the demise of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief M Karunanidhi and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader A K Bose.

A date for the upcoming bypolls is yet to be announced.