Maneka Gandhi apologises for calling transgenders ‘other ones’ in LS

Maneka Gandhi also announced that in future all official communication will use the term TGs for transgenders.

Talking about the inclusion of information on prevention of human trafficking in school textbooks, Maneka Gandhi, on Thursday, called transgenders 'the other ones' in Lok Sabha. (Photo: File | ANI)

New Delhi: Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi on Monday apologised for using the term "the other ones" for transgenders in Lok Sabha, saying she did not "snigger but was embarrassed by her own lack of knowledge".

The minister drew flak from the transgender community for using the word, with Meera Sanghamitra, a member of the National Alliance for People's Movements and a trans woman, saying that Maneka Gandhi and all the MPs who "thumped and laughed must apologise".

The minister on Monday apologised for using the term during the debate, saying she did not "snigger".

"I sincerely apologise for using the term 'other ones' during the debate on the Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018, in Lok Sabha. I did not 'snigger', I was embarrassed at my own lack of knowledge," Gandhi said in a tweet.

"I was not aware of the official terminology for the transgender community," she added.

She also announced that in future all official communication will use the term TGs for transgenders.

"I would like to assure that the Anti-Trafficking Bill 2018 is gender neutral and provides protection to the aggrieved," she added.