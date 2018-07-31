The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jul 30, 2018 | Last Update : 11:31 PM IST

India, Politics

Maneka Gandhi apologises for calling transgenders ‘other ones’ in LS

PTI
Published : Jul 30, 2018, 9:30 pm IST
Updated : Jul 30, 2018, 9:29 pm IST

Maneka Gandhi also announced that in future all official communication will use the term TGs for transgenders.

Talking about the inclusion of information on prevention of human trafficking in school textbooks, Maneka Gandhi, on Thursday, called transgenders 'the other ones' in Lok Sabha. (Photo: File | ANI)
 Talking about the inclusion of information on prevention of human trafficking in school textbooks, Maneka Gandhi, on Thursday, called transgenders 'the other ones' in Lok Sabha. (Photo: File | ANI)

New Delhi: Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi on Monday apologised for using the term "the other ones" for transgenders in Lok Sabha, saying she did not "snigger but was embarrassed by her own lack of knowledge".

Talking about the inclusion of information on prevention of human trafficking in school textbooks, Maneka Gandhi, on Thursday, called transgenders "the other ones" in Lok Sabha.

The minister drew flak from the transgender community for using the word, with Meera Sanghamitra, a member of the National Alliance for People's Movements and a trans woman, saying that Maneka Gandhi and all the MPs who "thumped and laughed must apologise".

The minister on Monday apologised for using the term during the debate, saying she did not "snigger".

"I sincerely apologise for using the term 'other ones' during the debate on the Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018, in Lok Sabha. I did not 'snigger', I was embarrassed at my own lack of knowledge," Gandhi said in a tweet.

"I was not aware of the official terminology for the transgender community," she added.

She also announced that in future all official communication will use the term TGs for transgenders.

"I would like to assure that the Anti-Trafficking Bill 2018 is gender neutral and provides protection to the aggrieved," she added.

Tags: maneka gandhi, transgenders, anti-trafficking bill 2018
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Horrified shopper finds rotting carcass of baby crow in Aldi salad

2

‘I'd be a fool to make biopic on myself’: No Sanju-like venture for Akshay Kumar

3

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL leaks: A short roundup of all we know

4

'I’m upset': Kangana Ranaut reacts to news of Priyanka Chopra’s ‘engagement’

5

Women reveal surprising move that turns them on during sex

more

Editors' Picks

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

more

ALSO FROMLife

Blood moon was visible at different times across globe when sun, Earth and moon lined up perfectly, casting Earth’s shadow on the moon. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Blood moon visuals from around the world

The riding world celebrates the World Equestrian Festival CHIO in Aachen every year.(Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend one of Europe's most prestigious horse show in Germany

From quirky colour, body diversity to statement shades and one piece designs, Miami Swim Week saw models sizzle the ramp. (Photos: AP)

Sizzling hot models fire up ramp at Miami Swim Week

Not only actors who are promoting their films and television series, stars at the Comic-Con International see thousands of fans donning elaborate costumes to turn the convention into a spectacle. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Fans donne costumes from bizarre to cute at San Diego Comic-Con Convention

The festival showcases the rich history and nomadic customs of the Kyrgyz people.(Photo: AFP)

Village in Kyrgyzstan celebrates nomadic customs, traditions

The 21st annual mud festival features mud wrestling and mud sliding. (Photos: AP)

'Mud-slinging' was never this fun; Boryeong Mud Festival sees revellers go wild

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham