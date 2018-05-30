The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, May 30, 2018

India, Politics

Re-polling underway in Bhandara-Gondiya and UP’s Kairana after EVM glitches

ANI
Published : May 30, 2018, 11:33 am IST
Updated : May 30, 2018, 11:52 am IST

The repolling is taking place at 49 booths in Bhandara-Gondiya and 73 booths in Kairana.

The by-polls for four Lok Sabha seats and nine assembly constituencies were held on Monday across 10 states. (Photo: ANI)
 The by-polls for four Lok Sabha seats and nine assembly constituencies were held on Monday across 10 states. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Repolling in 123 booths in Maharashtra's Bhandara-Gondiya, Uttar Pradesh's Kairana and Aonglenden in Nagaland underway today.

Election Commission on Tuesday ordered re-poll at 73 polling stations in Kairana, 49 in Bhandara-Gondia and one polling station in Nagaland, after VVPAT machines developed snags during Monday's Lok Sabha bypolls.

The repolling is taking place at 49 booths in Bhandara-Gondiya and 73 booths in Kairana.

In Aongleden, repolling is being conducted at only one polling booth.

Following allegations of EVM malfunctioning, the Election Commission on Monday ordered the transfer of District Collector Abhimanyu Kale. He was replaced by Kadambari Balkawade.

Kale cited high temperatures as the primary reason for the malfunctioning of the Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) during the polling in the Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha constituency.

The by-polls for four Lok Sabha seats and nine assembly constituencies were held on Monday across 10 states.

Assembly bypolls were held in Noorpur (Uttar Pradesh), Shahkot (Punjab), Jokihat (Bihar), Gomia and Silli (Jharkhand), Chengannur (Kerala), Palus Kadegaon (Maharashtra), Ampati (Meghalaya), Tharali (Uttarakhand) and Maheshtala (West Bengal).

Counting of votes will take place on Thursday.

