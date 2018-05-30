Karnataka: No resolution in sight for stalemate over portfolios

Leaders of both parties have agreed on 22 ministries for Congress and 12 for JD (S).

BENGALURU: The agonising wait of every Kannadiga for a functional and full fledged government which can address their problems and apprehensions, continues with the JD(S)-Congress coalition unable to come to an understanding on portfolio allocation-particularly the contentious issue of who should get the all powerful finance portfolio, which determines the fund distribution among various government departments.

With leaders of Congress and JD (S) digging their heels in on key portfolios, the coalition government headed by H.D. Kumaraswamy completed a week without any major decisions, with the administration now in slumber for almost two months ever since the code of conduct came into play ahead of the May 12 Assembly polls.

It's not only the finance portfolio which is proving to be a stumbling block for the coalition, there are problems over allotment of other key ministries as well with parleys at different levels making little headway. What has made matters reach this point is the haste on the part of senior Congress leaders in New Delhi to forge the alliance without evolving a formula on sharing portfolios, said sources. Leaders of both parties have agreed on 22 ministries for Congress and 12 for JD (S) but the lack of clarity on allocation of portfolios has upset state leaders of both parties.

The fact that differences remain unresolved was confirmed by Congress general secretary in-charge of Karnataka, K.C. Venugopal, during an interview to Deccan Chronicle. He said discussions are underway to arrive at a consensus on sharing portfolios. “I am optimistic that all contentious issues will be resolved in the next few days and the process of induction of ministers will begin,” he added.

Mr Venugopal denied that UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the United States had delayed expansion of the ministry. “He (Mr Gandhi) has favoured an early solution to the imbroglio as already one week has passed since the coalition government took over. Already, Mr Rahulji has authorised KPCC president Dr G Parameshwar and other state leaders to engage in a dialogue with JD(S) leaders in this regard. And we are in regular touch with both Mr Rahulji and Mrs Soniaji and briefing them on latest developments in Karnataka,” Mr Vengugopal said.