Eye on 2019, Amit Shah kicks off massive outreach

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 30, 2018, 1:04 am IST
‘Sampark se Samarthan’ aims to highlight Modi govt’s achievements.

BJP president Amit Shah meets former Army chief, Gen (retd.) Dalbir Singh Suhag with wife Namita during his Sampark for Samarthan campaign to generate awareness about the NDA government’s achievements, in New Delhi, on Tuesday, May 29. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: With an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha election, BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a massive Sampark se Samarthan (contact for support), personal outreach programme to highlight the achievements of the Narendra Modi led government in the last four years. Launching his party’s massive outreach programme, Mr Shah met former Army chief Dalbir Singh Suhag and Constitutional expert and former secretary general Lok Sabha, Subhash Kashyap. He handed both few booklets on the achievements of the Modi government.

Mr Shah will personally contact at least 50 people as part of the ‘contact for support’ programme.

“Launched the nationwide campaign Sampark for Samarthan, a door-to-door initiative aimed at making people aware of the transformative initiatives undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi government in the last four year,” tweeted the BJP president.

The BJP has been celebrating the completion of four years of the Modi government with the theme ‘Saaf Niyat, Sahi Vikas’ (Clean intent, right development).  About 4,000 BJP functionaries, including chief ministers, deputy chief ministers, Union ministers, MLAs, senior leaders till booth level, across the country will contact one lakh significant people from different fields to inform them about the government’s achievements. Beside this, nearly 50 lakh party cadre will be reaching out to public with the acheivements of the Narendra Modi government.

Mr Shah is also scheduled to visit party’s state units from next month to review the tasks given to state’s leadership as part of his last year’s nationwide tour of party’s state units to take stock of party’s organisational strength and its poll preparedness.

