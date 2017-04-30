The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Apr 30, 2017 | Last Update : 12:09 PM IST

India, Politics

Video: Yogi Adityanath begins Sunday morning among cows in Gorakhpur

ANI
Published : Apr 30, 2017, 10:49 am IST
Updated : Apr 30, 2017, 10:44 am IST

According to him, the cows recognise him and that he has also named some of the animals close to him.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath feeding cows and calves, at Gorakhpur. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 UP CM Yogi Adityanath feeding cows and calves, at Gorakhpur. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath started his day with his ritualistic practice of feeding cows and calves in the cowshed of his parliamentary constituency Gorakhpur on Sunday.

For over two decades, Yogi has devotedly observing the practice of feeding the cows. According to him, the cows recognise him and that he has also named some of the animals close to him.

Reports also emerged that Yogi will not be kept away from his 'favourite' cows as many of them will soon be shifted to his sprawling 5-Kalidas Marg residence in Lucknow.

'Gauseva' or service of cows has been a part of the 44-year old priest's regimen for several years during which he has developed a bond of affection with many of them.

Earlier talking to media, "Cows are also required in religious rituals of the Hindus. Cowsheds will be promoted in all the districts. The central government is also promoting cowsheds in UP and other states. We will take assistance of the central government in setting up cowsheds and dairies."

This is not for the first time, Yogi often begin his day tending to cows.

On March 22, Yogi directed police officials to prepare an action plan for closure of slaughter houses across the state.

He also ordered a blanket ban on smuggling of cows and said zero tolerance would be exercised in this regard.

Cow protection was among top priorities of the newly-formed Uttar Pradesh Government.

Tags: yogi adityanath, gau raksha, gauseva, animal husbandry
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Gorakhpur

MOST POPULAR

1

First freight train linking UK to China covers 12,000km in 20 days

2

Pakistan: International Islamic University bans 'bed sharing' in girls' hostels

3

HTC's squeezable U11 teased in a video, launch on 16th May

4

Maharashtra's Bhilar will become first book village in India

5

The Samsung Galaxy S8's Dual Audio feature is hi-tech

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham