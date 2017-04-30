Video: Yogi Adityanath begins Sunday morning among cows in Gorakhpur

According to him, the cows recognise him and that he has also named some of the animals close to him.

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath started his day with his ritualistic practice of feeding cows and calves in the cowshed of his parliamentary constituency Gorakhpur on Sunday.

For over two decades, Yogi has devotedly observing the practice of feeding the cows. According to him, the cows recognise him and that he has also named some of the animals close to him.

Reports also emerged that Yogi will not be kept away from his 'favourite' cows as many of them will soon be shifted to his sprawling 5-Kalidas Marg residence in Lucknow.

#WATCH CM Yogi Adityanath feeds cows at a Gaushala in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/w93rjHPYfV — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 30, 2017

'Gauseva' or service of cows has been a part of the 44-year old priest's regimen for several years during which he has developed a bond of affection with many of them.

Earlier talking to media, "Cows are also required in religious rituals of the Hindus. Cowsheds will be promoted in all the districts. The central government is also promoting cowsheds in UP and other states. We will take assistance of the central government in setting up cowsheds and dairies."

This is not for the first time, Yogi often begin his day tending to cows.

On March 22, Yogi directed police officials to prepare an action plan for closure of slaughter houses across the state.

He also ordered a blanket ban on smuggling of cows and said zero tolerance would be exercised in this regard.

Cow protection was among top priorities of the newly-formed Uttar Pradesh Government.