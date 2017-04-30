Row after Maurya calls triple talaq a ‘lustful practice’

The minister made this remark at a private function in Basti district on Friday night.

Lucknow: UP minister Swami Prasad Maurya has created a major controversy with his shocking statement on triple talaq.

“We are against the practice of triple talaq which has no basis. Muslim men resort to triple talaq to satisfy their lust by changing wives. These men force their own wives and children to beg on the streets,” he said.

The All-India Muslim Women’s Personal Law Board (AIMWPLB), on Saturday, demanded the resignation of Mr Maurya for making the statement.

AIMWPLB president Shaista Amber told reporters, “On one hand, the Muslim women are fighting for justice and this minister makes such obnoxious statements. He should be given strict punishment and should be sacked from his post. I would appeal to chief minister Yogi Adityanath to send Maurya to a mental asylum.”

The All-India Muslim Women’s Personal Law Board chief said that Mr Maurya had humiliated Muslim women across the nation with his statement. She said that he should be taught how to respect women.

“This is disturbing. These leaders do not know Islam but speak on the issue. If he does not apologise, I will go to the Supreme Court against him,” the board president added.