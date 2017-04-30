The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Apr 30, 2017 | Last Update : 01:40 PM IST

India, Politics

New India not about VIP but EPI, 'Every Person is Important': Modi

ANI
Published : Apr 30, 2017, 12:35 pm IST
Updated : Apr 30, 2017, 12:31 pm IST

Speaking in the 31st edition of Mann Ki Baat, he also said that people have developed a negative mindset for the VIP culture in the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Endorsing the ban on red beacon and an end of the VIP culture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that new India is not about VIP but about EPI- Every Person is Important.

"New India is not about VIP. It is about EPI- every person is important," the Prime Minister said while addressing the nation through Mann ki Baat.

Speaking in the 31st edition of his monthly radio programme, he further said that people have developed a negative mindset for the VIP culture in the nation.

"In our country people don't like the VIP culture. I recently came to know that how intense it is. So the government banned the use of red beacon atop the vehicle of ministers no matter how prominent leaders they are," the Prime Minister said.

Backing the ban on red beacon, Prime Minister Modi earlier said that every Indian is special and a VIP.

Replying to the people's tweets, Prime Minister Modi said he is glad that a strong beginning has been made.

Politicos also supported the government's move saying that it wound end the VIP culture prevalent in the nation and maintain equality.

"I have always stood in support of abolishing the red beacon system. This VIP culture should go and even ministers should feel like commoners sometimes. It's nice to see that most of the ministers have removed the red beacon and have stood in support of this cause," Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan said.

However, the ban did not go down well with some of the leaders who said that it would not end the VIP culture.

"I don't think the decision was taken after careful consideration because in an emergency situation, important functionaries of the government should have some privileges. Prohibiting it completely is not the correct thing according to me personally and this not my party's opinion. VVIP culture is not going to be over with the ban," Congress leader PC Chacko said.

The Union Cabinet, in its meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Modi decided banned the use of red beacon on vehicles attached to dignitaries, including the central and state ministers and other VVIPs.

As per sources, the decision taken by the Union Cabinet will be implemented from May 1.

It is reported that five categories would be exempted from the ban including President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India and the Lok Sabha Speaker.

The ban applies to union ministers, chief ministers, state cabinet ministers, bureaucrats and judges of the High Court and Supreme Court.

Tags: mann ki baat, narendra modi, red beacon, vip status
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

