The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Apr 30, 2017 | Last Update : 01:33 AM IST

India, Politics

Congress drops Digvijaya as Goa, Karnataka in-charge

THE ASIAN AGE. | ASHHAR KHAN
Published : Apr 30, 2017, 12:50 am IST
Updated : Apr 30, 2017, 12:45 am IST

The Congress high command has also been under pressure from Karnataka’s state unit to drop Mr Singh.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (Photo: PTI)
 Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday dropped its powerful leader Digvijay Singh as in-charge of Goa — where the party failed to come to power despite emerging as the single-largest party — and Karnataka where the party hopes to retain power in next year’s elections.

Mr Singh, who remains in charge of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, said he was happy that a new team was finally being picked by party vice-president Rahul Gandhi. “I enjoyed working with Congress leaders and workers in Goa and Karnataka. Convey my gratitude for all their support. I am loyal to the party and the Nehru-Gandhi family and owe my position to them,” he tweeted.

Known for his proximity to the party high command, Mr Singh faced criticism after the Goa debacle, with state unit chief Luizinho Faleiro blaming him for the party’s inability to form government.

Mr Faleiro claimed that the Congress had the support of 21 MLAs needed to form government, but Mr Singh waited for the governor’s invite to stake claim. Mr Singh became a target of ridicule within the Congress after former defence minister Manohar Parrikar, who took over as Goa CM, thanked him “for doing nothing in Goa”.

The Congress high command has also been under pressure from Karnataka’s state unit to drop Mr Singh. Lok Sabha MP K.C. Venugopal replaced Mr Singh in Karnataka. For Goa, the Congress appointed Tamil Nadu’s A. Chelakumar considered close to the “Sonia Gandhi camp”.

Tags: digvijay singh, rahul gandhi, manohar parrikar, sonia gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Pakistan: International Islamic University bans 'bed sharing' in girls' hostels

2

HTC's squeezable U11 teased in a video, launch on 16th May

3

Maharashtra's Bhilar will become first book village in India

4

The Samsung Galaxy S8's Dual Audio feature is hi-tech

5

Baahubali 2 creates history, collects over 100 crore rupees on Day 1

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham