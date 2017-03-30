BJP MLA thrashes party MLC for wife harassment, NDA red-faced

BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh Bablu rained blows on party MLC Lal Babu Prasad in the Legislative Council premises on Wednesday.

Patna: Opposition NDA on Thursday faced a major embarrassment when ruling Grand Alliance MLCs raised in the Legislative Council the issue of a BJP MLA reportedly thrashing a party MLC for "sexually harassing" the former's wife who is an LJP MLC.

BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh Bablu rained blows on party MLC Lal Babu Prasad in the Legislative Council premises on Wednesday after Bablu's wife Nutan Singh complained to him about Prasad sexually harassing her, media reports on Thursday said.

Both BJP and LJP are constituents of the NDA.

The media reports said that some BJP members of the Council present there separated the two lawmakers.

No formal complaint, however, was lodged by any side. JD(U) member Reena Yadav raised the issue in the Council and RJD's Rabri Devi sought action against BJP MLC Lal Babu Prasad.

Neeraj Kumar and Sanjay Singh of JD(U) and Dilip Chaudhary of Congress followed Rabri Devi and sought action against Prasad.

Nutan Singh was not present in the House at that time but Prasad was there, though he remained quiet.

Council Chairperson Awdesh Narayan Singh said that he did not receive any written complaint in this regard.

He, however, said, "I will not allow any blot on the House during my tenure."

Later he told reporters that he would take cognisance of it when someone would lodge a written complaint to him.

Nutan Singh's husband Bablu, BJP MLA from Chhatapur, also did not attend the Assembly in the pre-lunch session.

Leaders of Grand Alliance - JD(U), RJD and Congress - used the issue to attack BJP and NDA, but BJP leaders tried to avoid the issue.

Leader of Opposition in Council, Sushil Kumar Modi, said that he did not receive any complaint in this regard from any side.

While talking to reporters, Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Prasad Yadav condemned the incident and demanded registration of a case against Lal Babu Prasad.

Yadav, son of Lalu Prasad and RJD legislature party leader in the Assembly, described BJP as a "party of goondas".

JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar said, "BJP has formed anti-Romeo forces in Uttar Pradesh. It needs to have such a force for its party leaders in Bihar too."