Wednesday, Jan 30, 2019 | Last Update : 03:37 AM IST

India, Politics

With Priyanka, Congress goes from ‘2G’ to ‘3G’: Amit Shah

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Jan 30, 2019, 1:44 am IST
Updated : Jan 30, 2019, 1:44 am IST

He also equated the Congress with the Trinamul Congress over practising dynasty politics.

BJP president Amit Shah (Photo: AP)
 BJP president Amit Shah (Photo: AP)

Kolkata: Tearing into the Congress over “dynasty politics”, BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday claimed that the Grand Old Party has turned into 3G from 2G with the entry of Priyanka Gandhi to political life, “which would only ensure more corruption in the future”.

Addressing the BJP’s ‘Save Democracy Rally’ at Contai in East Midn-apore, he alleged,  “Frien-ds, Rahul Baba often co-mes on a visit here. The UPA government was in power for ten years. So-niaji and Manmohanji w-ere at the helm then. That was a 2G government 0f Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.”

Mr Shah wondered, “Th-at government of only 2-Gs was involved in corruption of `12 lakh crore. Now what will be figure of corruption with the entry of the third G? No-w Priyanka didi has com-e. Adding the third G with the 2G the Congress has planned to indulge in more corruption.”

He also equated the Congress with the Trinamul Congress over practising dynasty politics. The BJP chief observed, “And the Congress and Trinamul Congress are two sides of the same page. The Congress adheres to dynasty politics. First there was Jawaharlal Nehru followed by Indira Gandhi and then Sanjay Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.”

Continuing his tirade, he said, “Later Sonia Gandhi came. Now there is Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. In West Bengal also, Mamata Banerjee is there. She is followed by her nephew Abhishek Banerjee. Do you agree with this dyna-sty culture which can not develop the country?”

He added, “They call for the next government to be a majboor (weak) one. But we demand a mazboot (strong) government which only the BJP can offer.”

Tags: amit shah, priyanka gandhi

Latest From India

Priyanka Gandhi

If Priyanka is Cong’s Brahmastra, what is BJP’s?

Ten years after 26/11, the Indian Navy coordinated the largest-ever coastal defence exercise off the Indian coast on 22-23 January 2019, codenamed Sea Vigil.

10 years after 26/11 attack: Is India’s maritime, coastal security any better?

Colonel Ranveer Jamwal (centre) is welcomed by his supporters in Jammu. (Photo: ASIAN AGE)

Army Colonel is felicitated for scaling ‘seven summits’

(Representational image)

Lokpal search panel holds first meet

MOST POPULAR

1

Suman Kumari becomes Pakistan’s first Hindu woman judge

2

Huawei backlash: France tightens 5G network controls

3

Ukraine sees surge in cyber attacks targeting election

4

Twitter under investigation for privacy rules breach

5

Mark Zuckerberg plans to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham