With Priyanka, Congress goes from ‘2G’ to ‘3G’: Amit Shah

Kolkata: Tearing into the Congress over “dynasty politics”, BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday claimed that the Grand Old Party has turned into 3G from 2G with the entry of Priyanka Gandhi to political life, “which would only ensure more corruption in the future”.

Addressing the BJP’s ‘Save Democracy Rally’ at Contai in East Midn-apore, he alleged, “Frien-ds, Rahul Baba often co-mes on a visit here. The UPA government was in power for ten years. So-niaji and Manmohanji w-ere at the helm then. That was a 2G government 0f Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.”

Mr Shah wondered, “Th-at government of only 2-Gs was involved in corruption of `12 lakh crore. Now what will be figure of corruption with the entry of the third G? No-w Priyanka didi has com-e. Adding the third G with the 2G the Congress has planned to indulge in more corruption.”

He also equated the Congress with the Trinamul Congress over practising dynasty politics. The BJP chief observed, “And the Congress and Trinamul Congress are two sides of the same page. The Congress adheres to dynasty politics. First there was Jawaharlal Nehru followed by Indira Gandhi and then Sanjay Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.”

Continuing his tirade, he said, “Later Sonia Gandhi came. Now there is Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. In West Bengal also, Mamata Banerjee is there. She is followed by her nephew Abhishek Banerjee. Do you agree with this dyna-sty culture which can not develop the country?”

He added, “They call for the next government to be a majboor (weak) one. But we demand a mazboot (strong) government which only the BJP can offer.”