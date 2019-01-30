Wednesday, Jan 30, 2019 | Last Update : 03:37 AM IST

India, Politics

Congress questions timing of Ayodhya plea in SC

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 30, 2019, 1:46 am IST
Updated : Jan 30, 2019, 1:46 am IST

He continued that the application was moved by the BJP government on a matter related to 2003.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi (Photo: PTI/File)
 Abhishek Manu Singhvi (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday played safe on the Ram Temple issue, asserting that the matter was sub judice, but at the same time indicated that the BJP government’s motive in moving the application before the Supreme Court just a couple of months before elections was “obviously political in nature”.

Congress spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Abhishek Manu Singhvi said: “We have nothing to do this matter. The court will decide what to do with the application”.

He continued that the application was moved by the BJP government on a matter related to 2003. “The difference is of 16 years. After 16 years an application has been filed. Why has this auspicious day come now?” he said.

Mr Singhvi added that the fact was that general elections are less than three months away. “The purpose of the application should be equally clear to you. Whether this is political or not”.

“We do not have an opinion and do not intend to have an opinion. You have to ask this to the Central government that moved the application after 16 years,” he said.

Tags: ram temple issue, abhishek manu singhvi

Latest From India

Priyanka Gandhi

If Priyanka is Cong’s Brahmastra, what is BJP’s?

Ten years after 26/11, the Indian Navy coordinated the largest-ever coastal defence exercise off the Indian coast on 22-23 January 2019, codenamed Sea Vigil.

10 years after 26/11 attack: Is India’s maritime, coastal security any better?

Colonel Ranveer Jamwal (centre) is welcomed by his supporters in Jammu. (Photo: ASIAN AGE)

Army Colonel is felicitated for scaling ‘seven summits’

(Representational image)

Lokpal search panel holds first meet

MOST POPULAR

1

Suman Kumari becomes Pakistan’s first Hindu woman judge

2

Huawei backlash: France tightens 5G network controls

3

Ukraine sees surge in cyber attacks targeting election

4

Twitter under investigation for privacy rules breach

5

Mark Zuckerberg plans to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham