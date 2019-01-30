Congress questions timing of Ayodhya plea in SC

He continued that the application was moved by the BJP government on a matter related to 2003.

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday played safe on the Ram Temple issue, asserting that the matter was sub judice, but at the same time indicated that the BJP government’s motive in moving the application before the Supreme Court just a couple of months before elections was “obviously political in nature”.

Congress spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Abhishek Manu Singhvi said: “We have nothing to do this matter. The court will decide what to do with the application”.

He continued that the application was moved by the BJP government on a matter related to 2003. “The difference is of 16 years. After 16 years an application has been filed. Why has this auspicious day come now?” he said.

Mr Singhvi added that the fact was that general elections are less than three months away. “The purpose of the application should be equally clear to you. Whether this is political or not”.

“We do not have an opinion and do not intend to have an opinion. You have to ask this to the Central government that moved the application after 16 years,” he said.