BJP workers will not be cowed down: Vijayvargiya on violence at Shah's rally in Bengal

ANI
At Shah's rally in East Midnapore on Tuesday, vehicles for ferrying people were vandalised by miscreants, lobbed with stones and torched.

The BJP has accused the Trinamool chief of unleashing ‘terror’ in the state and called her ‘Talibani Didi.’ (Photo: PTI)
East Midnapore: BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday "warned" Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that BJP workers will not be cowed down, after violence marred the rally of BJP President Amit Shah in the state.

"I want to warn Mamata Banerjee, that this way the BJP workers won't be afraid and won't bow down. This will cost her a lot (Hum Mamata ko chetawani dena chahte hain ki iss prakar BJP ka karyakarta na darne wala hai na jhukne wala hai. Ye Mamata ji ko bahut mehenga padega, ye main kehna chahta hun)," Vijayvargiya told ANI.

During Shah's public rally in East Midnapore district on Tuesday, the vehicles used for ferrying people were vandalised by miscreants outside the venue.

Police said miscreants lobbed stones on the vehicles and also torched some of them.

BJP supporters had staged a demonstration, condemning the attack.

On Tuesday, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh called up Mamata Banerjee and expressed serious concern over the violence and asked that the perpetrators be brought to book.

The BJP has accused the Trinamool chief of unleashing ‘terror’ in the state and called her ‘Talibani Didi.’

“We have seen as to how a very worried Mamata Banerjee has unleashed the terror of TMC on the BJP and the ordinary people of West Bengal,” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra told reporters in New Delhi.

