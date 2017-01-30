The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 30, 2017 | Last Update : 03:07 AM IST

India, Politics

Smile more, score more: PM message to students

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 30, 2017, 1:46 am IST
Updated : Jan 30, 2017, 1:44 am IST

Modi urged students not to chase marks but gain knowledge.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: With the exam season round the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi exhorted students and their families to treat exams as a festival and not as a source of stress, saying they should “smile more to score more” and not take it as “test of life”.

He underlined the need for students to relax by taking breaks from studies and rest properly and said that the memory’s recall power is at its best when the mind is relaxed.

He also asked students to choose “anuspardha” (competing with self) over “pratispardha” (competing with others) and cited the example of legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar who kept challenging himself and bettered his records.

The cricket icon later in the day thanked Mr Modi. “Thank you @PMOIndia for the mention. Preparation is key for everyone... Be it a student or a player. Focus makes the challenge less daunting,” Mr Tendulkar said in a tweet.

Students, parents and teachers were the focus of Mr Modi’s 40-minute radio address as he noted that he found exams a source of concern for them wherever he went all these years and he always felt that they should come out of this “strange psychological pressure”.

He urged students not to chase marks but gain knowledge. Mr Modi also asked students to desist from resorting to shortcuts and cheating to score more.

“To cheat is to be cheap. It makes you a bad person. If you form a habit of cheating, there will be no desire to learn. Trying to cheat involves one’s time to find ways. Use it for better purposes.”

People have told you often but I am saying again — do not cheat. Even if no one catches you, you know that you have cheated in exams,” he said.

Tags: narendra modi, sachin tendulkar, mann ki baat
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Man with bionic penis has to endure two week erection

2

Sushant supports SLB, removes surname from Twitter

3

Raees closing in on 100 crores, Kaabil striving hard to keep up on Day 4

4

Get inspired from Tendulkar to do wonders in life: Modi tells students

5

In pics: India warm up ahead of second T20 against England

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut and other stars attended the International Customs Day event on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

International Customs Day: Bollywood stars come out in style for event

Several celebrities were seen arriving at a bash thrown by Salman Khan for his 'Tubelight' co-star Matin Rey Tangu late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan welcomes new Tubelight co-star Matin with bash

Shahid Kapoor was present on the first day of the shoot of his brother Ishaan Khatter's debut film on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid lends full support to brother as he faces the camera the first time

Sussanne Khan was snapped by shutterbugs as she watched her ex husband Hrithik Roshan's film 'Kaabil' on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sussanne Khan watches ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam geared up for the release of their film 'Kaabil' by promoting film in Delhi. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik-Yami gear up for Kaabil release with frantic promotions

Shah Rukh Khan and the team of his upcoming film 'Raees' were seen at the first screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Shah Rukh Khan's Raees watches film for first time

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham