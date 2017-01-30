The Asian Age | News

Monday, Jan 30, 2017

India, Politics

Poll panel censures Kejriwal for Goa bribe remarks, orders FIR

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 30, 2017, 2:22 am IST
Updated : Jan 30, 2017, 2:20 am IST

AAP further reiterated its stand that Mr Kejriwal’s bribery remarks “does not amount to any offence” .

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a public rally at Naag Kalan village in Majitha constituency in Amritsar. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The Election Commission Sunday ordered poll authorities in Goa to register an FIR against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for his bribe remarks made at a poll rally in the state. The poll body also termed “scurrilous” Mr Kejriwal’s claim that the Commission is encouraging bribery by refraining him from uttering such statements. 

An FIR/complaint be lodged against the AAP leader under provisions of the Representation of the People Act dealing with bribing voters and relevant sections of the IPC, the EC said. 

It stated that compliance report regarding legal action on Mr Kejriwal should be sent to the EC latest by 3 pm on Tuesday.

The EC recalled that it has censured Mr Kejriwal for violating the provisions of model code of conduct and expected him to be more circumspect in public utterances during election time.

“Arvind Kejriwal has again written a letter... stating therein that he is not abetting bribery by appealing to voters to accept money from any party but to vote in favour of Jharu (AAP)... he stated that the Commission is encouraging bribery by refraining him from uttering such statements.”

“These submissions being baseless and scurrilous are totally unjustified in the light of the provisions of law on bribery and are not acceptable to the Commission,” the EC said.

The AAP said it will “avail all legal remedies” after the poll watchdog directed action against the Delhi chief minister for his oft-repeated bribery remark. 

But according to the party, the communication it received from the EC does not convey that any criminal case has been registered against Mr Kejriwal.

“It is being reported in the media that some order has been passed by the ECI for registration of FIR/complaint, but no such order has been communicated to Arvind Kejriwal,” the party said. 

AAP further reiterated its stand that Mr Kejriwal’s bribery remarks “does not amount to any offence” and that “it can be taken to be an inducement or abetment” for bribery. 

“Within 24 hours of PM Modi dictating criticism of EC is not acceptable, EC orders registration of FIR against @ArvindKejriwal coincidence?” media adviser to Delhi chief minister Nagender Sharma said on Twitter. 

His tweets were retweeted by Mr Kejriwal. 

Tags: election commission, arvind kejriwal, fir
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

