The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 30, 2017 | Last Update : 03:07 AM IST

India, Politics

PM Modi slams ‘outsider’ AAP in Punjab

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 30, 2017, 12:23 am IST
Updated : Jan 30, 2017, 2:07 am IST

Modi asserted that the state needed the SAD-BJP, which could guarantee safety of the nation.

Prime Minster Narendra Modi, Punjab Dy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal and Union Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal during a BJP-SAD rally at Kotkapura in Faridkot. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minster Narendra Modi, Punjab Dy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal and Union Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal during a BJP-SAD rally at Kotkapura in Faridkot. (Photo: PTI)

Chandigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in poll-bound Punjab, terming it an “outsider”, and appealing to voters to reject the party which wants to create a “dream world” in Punjab.

Addressing a political rally in Faridkot district’s Kotkapura, Mr Modi told voters that the entire country could face crisis if the voters in Punjab did not elect the ruling SAD-BJP combine for the third time.

Piling criticism on the AAP, the Prime Minister said, “In this election, to destroy Punjab, the AAP is eager to create its own world at the cost of the state. Those who are having such dreams should be sent back to Delhi from where they have come.”

He also asked people to first question whether the AAP had delivered what it promised in Delhi, where AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is chief minister.

“Ask it to first fulfill its responsibility to Delhi,” the Prime Minister added.

Mr Modi said that the fate of Punjab was linked with that of the nation, and urged voters to not elect a “government of outsiders and a government of people leading a luxurious lifestyle”.

“This is a border state and Pakistan is eagerly awaiting a chance to use the land of Punjab to destroy India. If a non-serious government comes... it is not only the people of Punjab who will suffer, but the entire nation will have to face crisis,” he said.

Mr Modi asserted that the state needed the SAD-BJP, which could guarantee safety of the nation.

Tags: narendra modi, arvind kejriwal
Location: India, Punjab

MOST POPULAR

1

Man with bionic penis has to endure two week erection

2

Sushant supports SLB, removes surname from Twitter

3

Raees closing in on 100 crores, Kaabil striving hard to keep up on Day 4

4

Get inspired from Tendulkar to do wonders in life: Modi tells students

5

In pics: India warm up ahead of second T20 against England

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Chinese around the world are celebrating this year's Year of the Rooster according to the Chinese zodiac calendar (Photo: PTI/AP)

Lunar new year celebrated by ethnic Chinese in Kolkata

Madhav Narayan is a month long festival celebrated by the hindu devotees and women pray for a good husband and the others for their longevity. (Photo: AP)

Nepalese celebrate holy festival of Madhav Narayan

Many countries across the world celebrate the Lunar New Year lighting up the skies and streets in their cities.

Lunar New Year celebrations light up the sky across the world

The internet makes the most out of a dust bin that resembled Donald Trump with a yellow top to put him in the most ideal situations. (Photo: Twitter)

The Internet had a funny take on a Donald Trump-looking dustbin

Even in the 21st century rape survivors are still blamed by sections of society. Misogynistic views about women give rise to allegations that victims put themselves in a vulnerable position because of the way they behave or dress. (Photo: Facebook)

Hard-hitting illustrations call out shaming of rape victims

The victim blaming and outrageous victim blaming following the Bengaluru mass molestations caused women to come out and reiterate their right to go out after dark (Photo: Facebook)

Indian women reclaim public spaces with #IWillGoOut march

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham