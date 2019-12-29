Sunday, Dec 29, 2019 | Last Update : 07:45 PM IST

NPR, NRC against poor, minorities, I will not fill up forms: Akhilesh Yadav

PTI
Published : Dec 29, 2019, 6:52 pm IST
Updated : Dec 29, 2019, 6:52 pm IST

All Indians should come forward to save the country from those violating the Constitution, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

Lucknow: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) were against the poor people and minorities of the country, while asserting that he will not fill up the NPR form.

Addressing a press conference at the Samajwadi Party (SP) headquarters here, he said, "Be it the NPR or the NRC, these are against the poor people, minorities and Muslims of the country."

"The question is whether we want the NRC or employment? If the need arises, I will be the first person not to fill up any form. Will you support me or not? If we do not fill up the form, we will be thrown out. I will not fill up the form, you say whether you will fill up the form or not?," Yadav asked young SP leaders.

"I would like to tell the policemen, who are wielding lathis on people, that the certificates of their mothers and fathers will also be sought," he said.

All Indians should come forward to save the country from those violating the Constitution, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

He alleged that this (CAA and NRC) was being done so that the public did not raise any questions about the poor state of the economy and basic problems.

"During demonetisation, the government had said corruption will end, but that proved to be untrue. Due to demonetisation, a number of banks closed down, while the GST (Goods and Services Tax) ruined businesses.

The condition is such that the country's economy has come out of the ICU and gone to the ICCU," Yadav said.

"During the days of the SP government (in Uttar Pradesh), youngsters got laptops, while the BJP is taking them towards toilets. Understand the difference," he added.

