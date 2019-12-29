Sunday, Dec 29, 2019 | Last Update : 12:05 PM IST

India, Politics

Hemant Soren to take oath as 11th CM of Jharkhand today

ANI
Published : Dec 29, 2019, 10:46 am IST
Updated : Dec 29, 2019, 10:46 am IST

Governor Murmu will administer the oath of office while galaxy of leaders from across political spectrum will grace the occasion.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren will take oath as 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand here on Sunday at Morabadi Ground at 2 pm. (Photo: File)
 Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren will take oath as 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand here on Sunday at Morabadi Ground at 2 pm. (Photo: File)

Ranchi: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren will take oath as 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand here today at Morabadi Ground at 2 pm. He has termed the event as "Sankalp diwas" of an era of new Jharkhand, says an official press release.

Governor Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Soren while galaxy of leaders from across the political spectrum will grace the occasion.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former President Pranab Mukherjee, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and other national and regional leaders from across the political spectrum have confirmed their presence for the oath-taking ceremony.

Chief Ministers of as many as six states have also confirmed their presence. They are West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The other leaders who are likely to be present on the occasion include HD Kumaraswamy, KC Venugopal, N Chandrababu Naidu, Harish Rawat, DMK MP Kanimozhi, TR Balu, Sharad Yadav, and Ahmed Patel.

JMM fought the Assembly elections in alliance with the Congress party and Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) and got a comfortable majority with forty-seven seats in the 81-member house.

JMM won 30 seats, while Congress and RJD secured 16 and one seat respectively in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

Tags: jmm, hemant soren, jharkhand elections
Location: India, Jharkhand, Ranchi

Latest From India

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis, who was recently engaged in a war of words with the Shiv Sena, has in a cryptic comment said having a bad leader was not the state's fault,

'Having bad leader not Maharashtra's fault, staying with one is': Amruta Fadnavis slams Sena

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the new generation was an embodiment of a new system and new order which will elevate the country to greater heights. (Photo: File)

Today's generation reflection of a new system: PM Modi on Mann ki Baat

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said here on Saturday that only those who will say

Chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' to stay here: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Pejavara Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami passed away on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)

Pejavara Mutt chief Vishwesha Teertha Swami passes away at 88

MOST POPULAR

1

No previous govt thought about people living in Delhi's unauthorised colonies: Amit Shah

2

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

3

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

4

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

5

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham