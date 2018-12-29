The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Dec 29, 2018

India, Politics

Congress camps slug it out over home, finance

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Dec 29, 2018, 1:48 am IST
Updated : Dec 29, 2018, 1:48 am IST

In fact, the trio met in the morning and later in the late night on Thursday to end the impasse.

Kamal Nath
 Kamal Nath

Bhopal: Home and finance, the two plum portfolios, have literally held allocation of portfolios to the ministers in Madhya Pradesh ministry to ransom.

Reported insistence by two senior Congress leaders — Digvijay Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia — to allot the two departments to their respective loyalist ministers in the Kamal Nath government has held back distribution of portfolios among the state ministers for the last three days, a senior Congress leader in the know of the things told this newspaper on Friday.

“A consensus has reached among chief minister Kamal Nath, Mr Singh and Mr Scindia over distribution of portfolios among the ministers except the two — home and finance. There were several sittings and discussions over hone among them to end the impasse, but the matter was yet to be resolved,” he added.

In fact, the trio met in the morning and later in the late night on Thursday to end the impasse. However, it was later decided to leave it to the party high command to take the final call on it.

Sources said the chief minister wanted to keep home, finance and energy departments with him to give a pro-people government.

But Mr Singh and Mr Scindia reportedly wanted the two portfolios to go to their loyalists in the state ministry.

Besides both the leaders also sought health department to go to their loyalist in the state ministry, sources said.

“Hopefully, the matter will be resolved shortly,” sources added.

Although, 28 ministers in the Kamal Nath Cabinet took oath on December 25, portfolios were yet to be allotted to them.

