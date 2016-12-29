Thursday, Dec 29, 2016 | Last Update : 03:56 AM IST

India, Politics

‘Chinnamma’ Sasikala all set to take over AIADMK reins today

THE ASIAN AGE. | S THIRUNAVUKARASU
Published : Dec 29, 2016, 2:05 am IST
Updated : Dec 29, 2016, 3:29 am IST

This is the first general council meeting of the party after the demise of its charismatic leader Jayalalithaa.

Sasikala Natarajan
 Sasikala Natarajan

Chennai: Decks are cleared for V.K. Sasikala, close friend of former chief minister J. Jayalalithaa, to take over the reins of the ruling AIADMK with party leaders openly declaring that she would be elected unanimously as general secretary of the 44-year-old Dravidian party at its general council meeting on Thursday.

“No one has submitted application to contest for the post of general secretary and chinnamma will be elected unanimously. She alone has the capacity to safeguard the party since she had been with Amma during 30 years of political life. She has all the capabilities to take over as the general secretary,” party spokesman C. Ponnaiyan told reporters.

Ministers, party headquarters functionaries, MPs, MLAs, members of the general council and executive committee, besides members from all the party wings, have been crowding the Poes Garden bungalow almost immediately after Jayalalithaa was laid to rest at the Marina on December 6, to plead with Sasikala to become party general secretary.

“Chinnamma has not given her consent so far. Nevertheless, we will unanimously pass a resolution at the general council session (December 29) electing her as the general secretary. Whether she attends the meeting or not, we will go ahead and elect her as the general secretary”, said Ponnaiyan, adding, “In fact, the general council has been convened now only to fill the top post of general secretary”.

This is the first general council meeting of the party after the demise of its charismatic leader Jayalalithaa, who had held the all-powerful position as general secretary till death. Grand preparations are on for assembling about 2,770 members including the executive members at the Vanagaram venue. There are fifty party district units in the AIADMK and all the district secretaries would ferry the general council members from their areas to the venue in buses.

The general council members include all the MLAs, MPs, headquarters secretaries, district secretaries and their deputies, besides leaders of various wings and secretaries of party units in towns and unions. 

Tags: j. jayalalithaa, sasikala natarajan, amma, c. ponnaiyan
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

Boss rewards 800 employees with free Caribbean cruise

2

Twitter loses it over image of near collision of aircrafts

3

Year of exits at RBI: First Rajan, then old notes!

4

Staring at breasts may help men live longer

5

Google CEO Sundar Pichai to meet students at alma mater IIT-Kgp

more

Editors' Picks

The woman was lynched to death by an irate mob after she failed detonating her vest. (Photo: Facebook/Idris Ali Father)

Nigeria: Mob lynches suicide bomber after she fails to detonate bomb

Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Photo: PTI/File)

Major humiliation for BJP: UP mayor refers to Vajpayee as 'deceased' leader

R Ashwin, who was conferred the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year Award, has been under the scanner for failing to thank MS Dhoni. (Photo: Twitter/ PTI)

R Ashwin hits back after MS Dhoni snub

Mohammed Shami, who was ruled out of the ODI series against England, was crucial to India’s success in the recently concluded five-match Test series against England. (Photo: AP)

Shami’s wife criticised for ‘not wearing hijab’

An American national who was allegedly drugged and gangraped at a hotel in Delhi in April, has returned to India to record her statement and identify the accused. (Representational image)

Visiting India was my lifelong dream: US gangrape victim

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars like Arjun Rampal, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor and others were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs get spotted as they step out

Bollywood celebrities had a gala time traveling like true stars, bringing in Christmas eve.(Photo :Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Salman, Bipasha, Raveena bring in Christmas eve Bollywood style

The Censor Board was too generous with numeorus films as far as suggesting cuts were concerned.

Yearender 2016: Was the Censor Board overactive this year?

Numerous celebrities were seen at a Christmas bash thrown by Farah Ali Khan. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come down for Farah Ali Khan's Christmas bash

Numerous Bollywood stars were present at the launch of Esha Amin's new label on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town ladies come out in their fashionable best

Bollywood celebrities were snapped outside a restaurant in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sidharth, Zareen, Gautam step out for dinner

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham