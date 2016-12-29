Thursday, Dec 29, 2016 | Last Update : 03:56 AM IST

India, Politics

AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa’s husband, aides assaulted

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 29, 2016, 2:26 am IST
Updated : Dec 29, 2016, 3:30 am IST

Thilakar sustained bleeding injuries on his face as a group of men and women at the party headquarters pounced on them and rained blows.

Police personnel take away Lingeshwara Thilagan, husband of expelled AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa, after he was attacked on Wednesday by unidentified men at the party headquarters in Chennai ahead of Thursday’s general council meeting. (Photo: PTI)
Chennai: Rajya Sabha member Sasikala Pushpa’s husband Lingeswara Thilakar, along with advocates accompanying him, was badly beaten up at the AIADMK headquarters here when they went to get an application form for the rebel MP to contest for the post of general secretary.

Mr Thilakar sustained bleeding injuries on his face as a group of men and women at the party headquarters pounced on them and rained blows. With blood flowing down his face, Thilakar was taken to the nearby Royapettah government general hospital by the police.

Later, Sindhu Ravi, an AIADMK functionary, lodged a police complaint against Mr Thilakar charging him with trespassing into the AIADMK headquarters and trying to create trouble. An FIR was registered against Mr Thilakar.

Commenting on the incident, AIADMK spokesperson C. Ponnaiyan said, “Such incidents are natural when passions are running high. Sasikala Pushpa had been expelled from the party”. Denying that the AIADMK party men were involved in the assault, Ponnaiyan said his party did not believe in violence.

When asked about the allegations of karate master Shihan Hussaini on Jayalalithaa’s death, Ponnaiyan said, “They are baseless charges. World class doctors from London, the AIIMS and Singapore had given her world class treatment. There is nothing to conceal about her death”.

Tags: sasikala pushpa, aiadmk, aiims, j. jayalalithaa
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

