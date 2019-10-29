Tuesday, Oct 29, 2019 | Last Update : 09:57 AM IST

As Congress goes for chage, MP may prove to be tough task

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 29, 2019, 2:33 am IST
Updated : Oct 29, 2019, 2:33 am IST

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has held consultations with senior leaders of the party regarding the proposed changes.

 Kamal Nath (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress is all set to go in for substantial organisational changes in the coming days. Insiders indicate that the first change is expected in Madhya Pradesh where the Chief Minister Kamal Nath is also the state unit chief. But Madhya Pradesh will be a difficult call for the party as former union minister Jyotiraditya Scindhia is also in the race. While the chief minister is inclined towards his own loyalists. Supporters of Mr Scindhia have been very vocal in their demand of appointing him as the state unit chief. Rajya Sabha MP from the state and former Chief Minister Mr. Digvijaya Singh wants his loyalists for the top job.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has held consultations with senior leaders of the party regarding the proposed changes. The party has already changed the state unit chiefs of Delhi, Maharashtra and Chattisgarh. Presently apart from Madhya Pradesh changes are expected in the state units of Bihar and Himachal Pradesh. Also, insiders claim that reshuffle within the AICC is also expected. Presently the post of General secretary Uttar Pradesh West is also vacant as Mr Jyotiraditya Scindhia resigned after the Lok Sabha election debacle. Sources say that the high command is also mulling over the idea of “one person one post”.

