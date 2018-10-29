Chirag Paswan confident about unity in alliance in Bihar

The BJP had contested for 30 seats in the 2014 general elections and won 22. The remaining three seats were won by RLSP.

New Delhi: Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader and Lok Sabha MP Chirag Paswan on Sunday said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will remain intact in Bihar.

On Friday, Bharatiya Ja-nata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah met with Janata Dal (United) (JDU) chief Nitish Kumar, in which they made the announcement that the two parties will fight on an equal number of seats in Bihar.

Mr Paswan met Mr Shah on Thursday and expr-essed confidence that his party will get respectable seats to contest in the Lok Sabha elections.

The LJP has reconciled to the prospect of fighting less than seven seats that it had contested in 2014, with a top party leader pointing out that the saffron party is itself making a sacrifice to accommodate the JD(U), which was not an NDA member in the last Lok Sabha polls.

Sources said that the LJP may contest five seats. Bihar has 40 LS seats and one independent may be accommodated in either Muzaffarpur or Jehanabad.

The BJP had contested for 30 seats in the 2014 general elections and won 22. The remaining three seats were won by RLSP.

RSLP chief and Union minister Upendra Kush-waha created a political stir when he met RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Soon after that, Mr Shah met Mr Kushwaha.

NDA sources said that Mr Shah spoke to allies including Mr Paswan and Mr Kushwaha as he works to announce a seat-sharing among the four partners including JD(U).