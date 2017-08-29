Sasikala likely be removed from key post in AIADMK

Appointments made by Dhinakaran declared ‘null and void’.

Chennai: V. K. Sasikala is likely to be removed from the post of interim general secretary of the AIADMK at the general council meeting here on September 12 even as the EPS-OPS camp on Monday passed a resolution declaring appointments and expulsions made by TTV Dhinakaran as “null and void”.

An official announcement from the AIADMK headquarters on the general council meeting came hours after a meeting of the office-bearers held under party coordinator O. Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami resolved to further distance the party from the family by passing four resolutions. “Executive council and general council of the AIADMK will be held on September 12 at 10.35 am at Sri Varu Venkatachalapathy Palace Thirumana Mandapam in Vanagaram under the chairmanship of presidium chairman E. Madhusudhanan.”

“Members of the Executive and General Council are requested to attend the meeting along with their invitation,” a press release from AIADMK said. The release, which said it “was being issued with the approval of office-bearers” of the AIADMK, came after the meeting resolved that the executive and general council of the party will be convened soon. Sources in the AIADMK told this newspaper that a resolution removing Sasikala from the post of general secretary would be moved at the meeting. “Removing Sasikala from her post is one of the major pre-conditions for the merger of rival factions of the AIADMK and it is imperative that the condition is met. So, the general council is being convened to formally ratify the decision that has already been taken,” a senior party leader said.

However, sources were tight-lipped on whether the council meet would elect new general secretary. Interestingly, legislators did not find place in the list of people who constitute the general council. As a first step to removing Sasikala from her post, the office-bearers meeting reiterated that appointments and expulsions made by Dhinakaran as “null and void.”