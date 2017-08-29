The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Aug 29, 2017 | Last Update : 03:10 AM IST

India, Politics

Sasikala likely be removed from key post in AIADMK

THE ASIAN AGE. | E T B SIVAPRIYAN
Published : Aug 29, 2017, 12:39 am IST
Updated : Aug 29, 2017, 2:27 am IST

Appointments made by Dhinakaran declared ‘null and void’.

V.K. Sasikala
 V.K. Sasikala

Chennai: V. K. Sasikala is likely to be removed from the post of interim general secretary of the AIADMK at the general council meeting here on September 12 even as the EPS-OPS camp on Monday passed a resolution declaring appointments and expulsions made by TTV Dhinakaran as “null and void”.

 An official announcement from the AIADMK headquarters on the general council meeting came hours after a meeting of the office-bearers held under party coordinator O. Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami resolved to further distance the party from the family by passing four resolutions. “Executive council and general council of the AIADMK will be held on September 12 at 10.35 am at Sri Varu Venkatachalapathy Palace Thirumana Mandapam in Vanagaram under the chairmanship of presidium chairman E. Madhusudhanan.”

“Members of the Executive and General Council are requested to attend the meeting along with their invitation,” a press release from AIADMK said.  The release, which said it “was being issued with the approval of office-bearers” of the AIADMK, came after the meeting resolved that the executive and general council of the party will be convened soon. Sources in the AIADMK told this newspaper that a resolution removing Sasikala from the post of general secretary would be moved at the meeting. “Removing Sasikala from her post is one of the major pre-conditions for the merger of rival factions of the AIADMK and it is imperative that the condition is met. So, the general council is being convened to formally ratify the decision that has already been taken,” a senior party leader said.

 However, sources were tight-lipped on whether the council meet would elect new general secretary. Interestingly, legislators did not find place in the list of people who constitute the general council.  As a first step to removing Sasikala from her post, the office-bearers meeting reiterated that appointments and expulsions made by Dhinakaran as “null and void.”

Tags: v. k. sasikala, ttv dhinakaran, aiadmk
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

Being the first to board a plane is a bad idea, says study

2

Rare condition leaves 2-year-old girl with a 3 kg arm

3

Kapil does it again, fails to turn up for shoot with Baadshaho team, Ajay and co walk out

4

Turns out, 80-year-olds as street-smart as 18-year-olds

5

50 and out as Floyd Mayweather stops brave Conor McGregor

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham